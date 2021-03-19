News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Former gardener's cottage once part of historic Suffolk estate is for sale

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:00 PM March 19, 2021   
Aerial photograph of a large brick-built Victorian home with timber porch

Garden Cottage, Ousden, dates back to the Victorian period - Credit: Jackson-Stops

A Victorian property set in around 1.6 acres has come up for sale with an interesting connection to a historic Suffolk manor.

Aerial photograph showing a large brick-built building beside a walled garden and a church in the distance

This large Victorian property in Ousden, Newmarket, has been sympathetically extended - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Garden Cottage is currently listed with Jackson-Stops, Newmarket, at a guide price of £1,395,000 and features an attractive walled garden once part of the Ousden Hall Estate, which was demolished in 1955.

Aerial photograph showing a large lawned garden with flower beds, shingle paths and a patio area

The property sits in approximately 1.6 acres, with an entertaining area and extensive lawns - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The walled garden was built in the late 18th or early 19th century, either by the Moseley family, who lived at Ousden Hall from the 1560s until it was sold in 1800, or the Rev James Thomas Hand, and possibly to designs by William Emes, an esteemed garden designer whose known works include Holkham Hall in Norfolk and Wimpole Hall in Cambridgeshire.

Photograph showing a classic-style study with a wooden desk and stripped wooden floors

Garden Cottage, Ousden, is for sale at a guide price of £1.395m - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Garden Cottage was built behind the wall for the head gardener and then later extended to accommodate his growing family during the Victorian era.

Photograph showing a contemporary yet country-style kitchen/diner with a central breakfast island and low-hanging lights...

The large kitchen/breakfast room at Garden Cottage, Ousden - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Since, it has been fully renovated and sympathetically extended, including by its current owners, and now offers around 2,867 sq ft of living space, complete with oil-fired central heating and wifi.

Photograph of a clean double bedroom with duck egg blue painted walls and a door opening leading on to the landing

One of four double bedrooms at Garden Cottage, Ousden, which is for sale for £1.395m - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Highlights include its unspoilt setting, which includes lovely views towards the village church, an impressive open-plan kitchen/diner and a lovely drawing room offering access to the gardens.

Photograph showing a period-style sitting room with formal fabric furniture and a large chandelier hanging from the...

The formal drawing room with a large feature fireplace and doors that lead outside and into the garden - Credit: Jackson-Stops

There are also four en suite bedrooms, a dressing room to the master and a good range of useful outbuildings, including a stable, tack room and potential office.

Photograph showing a contemporary bathroom with white toilet, wood flooring and brightly patterned wallpaper

One of the bathrooms at Garden Cottage, Ousden - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The walled garden offers a high degree of privacy, with box hedges, a green house and entertaining area. 
The property also comes with a large driveway and three paddocks.

Aerial photograph showing three grassy paddocks with a brick-built Victorian property in the distance and a village church...

Garden Cottage, Ousden, also includes three paddocks, a stable and former tack room - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Contact Jackson-Stops for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
Ousden, Newmarket
Guide price: £1,395,000
Jackson-Stops, 01638 662231, www.jackson-stops.co.uk

