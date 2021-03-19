Former gardener's cottage once part of historic Suffolk estate is for sale

Gallery

Published: 5:00 PM March 19, 2021

A Victorian property set in around 1.6 acres has come up for sale with an interesting connection to a historic Suffolk manor.

This large Victorian property in Ousden, Newmarket, has been sympathetically extended - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Garden Cottage is currently listed with Jackson-Stops, Newmarket, at a guide price of £1,395,000 and features an attractive walled garden once part of the Ousden Hall Estate, which was demolished in 1955.

The property sits in approximately 1.6 acres, with an entertaining area and extensive lawns - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The walled garden was built in the late 18th or early 19th century, either by the Moseley family, who lived at Ousden Hall from the 1560s until it was sold in 1800, or the Rev James Thomas Hand, and possibly to designs by William Emes, an esteemed garden designer whose known works include Holkham Hall in Norfolk and Wimpole Hall in Cambridgeshire.

Garden Cottage, Ousden, is for sale at a guide price of £1.395m - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Garden Cottage was built behind the wall for the head gardener and then later extended to accommodate his growing family during the Victorian era.

The large kitchen/breakfast room at Garden Cottage, Ousden - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Since, it has been fully renovated and sympathetically extended, including by its current owners, and now offers around 2,867 sq ft of living space, complete with oil-fired central heating and wifi.

One of four double bedrooms at Garden Cottage, Ousden, which is for sale for £1.395m - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Highlights include its unspoilt setting, which includes lovely views towards the village church, an impressive open-plan kitchen/diner and a lovely drawing room offering access to the gardens.

The formal drawing room with a large feature fireplace and doors that lead outside and into the garden - Credit: Jackson-Stops

There are also four en suite bedrooms, a dressing room to the master and a good range of useful outbuildings, including a stable, tack room and potential office.

One of the bathrooms at Garden Cottage, Ousden - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The walled garden offers a high degree of privacy, with box hedges, a green house and entertaining area.

The property also comes with a large driveway and three paddocks.

Garden Cottage, Ousden, also includes three paddocks, a stable and former tack room - Credit: Jackson-Stops

PROPERTY FACTS

Ousden, Newmarket

Guide price: £1,395,000

Jackson-Stops, 01638 662231, www.jackson-stops.co.uk