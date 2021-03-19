Gallery
Former gardener's cottage once part of historic Suffolk estate is for sale
- Credit: Jackson-Stops
A Victorian property set in around 1.6 acres has come up for sale with an interesting connection to a historic Suffolk manor.
Garden Cottage is currently listed with Jackson-Stops, Newmarket, at a guide price of £1,395,000 and features an attractive walled garden once part of the Ousden Hall Estate, which was demolished in 1955.
The walled garden was built in the late 18th or early 19th century, either by the Moseley family, who lived at Ousden Hall from the 1560s until it was sold in 1800, or the Rev James Thomas Hand, and possibly to designs by William Emes, an esteemed garden designer whose known works include Holkham Hall in Norfolk and Wimpole Hall in Cambridgeshire.
Garden Cottage was built behind the wall for the head gardener and then later extended to accommodate his growing family during the Victorian era.
Since, it has been fully renovated and sympathetically extended, including by its current owners, and now offers around 2,867 sq ft of living space, complete with oil-fired central heating and wifi.
Highlights include its unspoilt setting, which includes lovely views towards the village church, an impressive open-plan kitchen/diner and a lovely drawing room offering access to the gardens.
There are also four en suite bedrooms, a dressing room to the master and a good range of useful outbuildings, including a stable, tack room and potential office.
The walled garden offers a high degree of privacy, with box hedges, a green house and entertaining area.
The property also comes with a large driveway and three paddocks.
Contact Jackson-Stops for more information.
PROPERTY FACTS
Ousden, Newmarket
Guide price: £1,395,000
Jackson-Stops, 01638 662231, www.jackson-stops.co.uk