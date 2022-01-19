News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See inside £1.25m bungalow for sale in one of Suffolk's 'poshest' villages

Matthew Earth

Published: 6:00 PM January 19, 2022
The bungalow in Walberswick is the only home for sale in the east Suffolk village

The bungalow in Walberswick is the only home for sale in the east Suffolk village

This Walberswick bungalow with a price tag of £1.25million is the only home for sale in one of the UK's "poshest" villages.

Herons, a three-bedroom property by St Andrew's Church, is being marketed by the Southwold branch of estate agent Flick & Son.

Herons is a short walk from St Andrew's Church, one of Walberswick's main attractions

Herons is a short walk from St Andrew's Church, one of Walberswick's main attractions

It is the only home currently listed for sale online in Walberswick, which was recently included in the Telegraph's guide of the 54 most desirable villages in the country.

Inside the three-bedroom home on the Suffolk coast

Inside the three-bedroom home on the Suffolk coast

The Telegraph list of "poshest" villages was compiled by combining average property prices, connectivity, lifestyle amenities and "chocolate-box appeal".

The home is being marketed by the Southwold branch of Flick & Son

The home is being marketed by the Southwold branch of Flick & Son

The newspaper also revealed the average house price in Walberswick, just south of Southwold, was £832,131.

Inside the living room of the bungalow on the coast

Inside the living room of the bungalow on the coast

Flick & Son described Herons as being set in "delightful secluded gardens" and features a "spacious" entrance hall.

One of the bedrooms inside the £1.25m property

One of the bedrooms inside the £1.25m property

The estate agent said Walberswick was an "attractive and secluded village" that has attracted an artistic community - features the Telegraph highlighted in its guide.

