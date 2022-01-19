Gallery
See inside £1.25m bungalow for sale in one of Suffolk's 'poshest' villages
- Credit: Flick & Son
This Walberswick bungalow with a price tag of £1.25million is the only home for sale in one of the UK's "poshest" villages.
Herons, a three-bedroom property by St Andrew's Church, is being marketed by the Southwold branch of estate agent Flick & Son.
It is the only home currently listed for sale online in Walberswick, which was recently included in the Telegraph's guide of the 54 most desirable villages in the country.
The Telegraph list of "poshest" villages was compiled by combining average property prices, connectivity, lifestyle amenities and "chocolate-box appeal".
The newspaper also revealed the average house price in Walberswick, just south of Southwold, was £832,131.
Flick & Son described Herons as being set in "delightful secluded gardens" and features a "spacious" entrance hall.
The estate agent said Walberswick was an "attractive and secluded village" that has attracted an artistic community - features the Telegraph highlighted in its guide.
