Suffolk village café set to go under the hammer with new guide price

A café in a quiet mid Suffolk village is set to go under the hammer at auction with a new, reduced guide price.

Moriarty's Café, in The Street in Walsham le Willows, had been listed for sale earlier this year with a price tag of £250,000.

It is now set to be auctioned off by Auction House East Anglia on Wednesday, October 26 and is expected to fetch between £180,000 and £200,000.

Inside the kitchen area of the Suffolk café - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Auction House said taking over Moriarty's "provides an opportunity to restore the café as a popular village amenity" or convert the building into a home.

The current site has an entrance door, café area, cloakroom, kitchen and prep room and two store rooms, while there is also a courtyard garden.

The property has a guide price of £180,000 to £200,000 - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The site was known as Village Stores throughout most of the 20th century before eventually falling into disrepair, until the current owners restored the building almost 10 years ago.