Historic Lavenham home goes up for sale - while it's still being restored
- Credit: David Burr
A three-bedroom period home undergoing an extensive renovation has come up for sale on Water Street, Lavenham, for over half a million pounds.
The property is for sale with estate agents David Burr at a guide price of £575,000.
Work is not yet complete on the property, and could therefore offer new owners even greater choice when it comes to its design and finish. Once complete, the home is expected to blend its existing character with more modern and functional living spaces.
Accommodation will include three en suite bedrooms, including one on the ground floor, and two reception rooms. Both will have bay windows, restored parquet floors and feature fireplaces, as well as timbered walls and ceilings in the sitting room.
The kitchen/breakfast room is yet to be installed but is expected to feature matching base and wall level units as well as a range of fitted appliances and even space for an island.
To the rear of the property there is an enclosed garden which includes a lawn, established hedging and plant borders and an apple tree.
Off-street parking is available on Water Street on a first-come, first-served basis.
Most Read
- 1 Go-ahead for 15 new homes in pretty Suffolk village
- 2 Championship promotion-chasers considered emergency Walton move
- 3 Car bursts into flames in layby on A12
- 4 Street food van serving 'real' Thai dishes stopping off in Suffolk villages
- 5 Suffolk town becoming a vinyl haven as stores open side-by-side
- 6 Sammy, 6, finds 'once-in-a-lifetime' rare fossil on beach
- 7 Man suffers broken nose and ankle in serious assault after night out
- 8 Film crews shooting new Netflix blockbuster movie spotted at Elveden Hall
- 9 Go-ahead for 234 homes on major development
- 10 Family's tribute to popular Suffolk pub landlord
For more information, contact David Burr.
PROPERTY FACTS
Water Street, Lavenham
Guide price: £575,000
David Burr, 01787 883144
www.davidburr.co.uk
Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.