Historic Lavenham home goes up for sale - while it's still being restored

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom semi-detached home is currently undergoing a huge renovation - Credit: David Burr

A three-bedroom period home undergoing an extensive renovation has come up for sale on Water Street, Lavenham, for over half a million pounds.

The property is for sale with estate agents David Burr at a guide price of £575,000.

The sitting room with its restored parquet floor - Credit: David Burr

Inside one of the bedrooms - Credit: David Burr

The newly fitted kitchen - Credit: David Burr

Work is not yet complete on the property, and could therefore offer new owners even greater choice when it comes to its design and finish. Once complete, the home is expected to blend its existing character with more modern and functional living spaces.

Accommodation will include three en suite bedrooms, including one on the ground floor, and two reception rooms. Both will have bay windows, restored parquet floors and feature fireplaces, as well as timbered walls and ceilings in the sitting room.

The kitchen/breakfast room is yet to be installed but is expected to feature matching base and wall level units as well as a range of fitted appliances and even space for an island.

The kitchen includes a range of high-spec appliances and newly fitted units - Credit: David Burr

There is a good-sized garden to the rear - Credit: David Burr

The rear garden - Credit: David Burr

To the rear of the property there is an enclosed garden which includes a lawn, established hedging and plant borders and an apple tree.

Off-street parking is available on Water Street on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, contact David Burr.

PROPERTY FACTS

Water Street, Lavenham

Guide price: £575,000

David Burr, 01787 883144

www.davidburr.co.uk

