See inside 'spacious' home with river frontage on the market for £795,000
- Credit: Jackson-Stops
Take a look inside this "spacious" family home with a river frontage on the market with a guide price of £795,000.
Lodge Barn sits in the village of Sicklesmere, just outside Bury St Edmunds in west Suffolk, and is a four-bedroom barn-style family home with about three acres of land.
Listed by Jackson-Stops, the property has "excellent river frontage" for those who want their future home to be close to nature, but there is also "good scope for improvement" to the building should any potential buyers wish to make changes.
On the ground floor, there is a reception hallway, sitting room, dining room, playroom/snug, office/study, kitchen/breakfast room, utility/boiler room and a cloakroom.
Upstairs, there is the master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, guest bedroom with en-suite shower room, two further double bedrooms, a family bathroom and a box room/loft.
Outside, a shared gravel drive breaks off to a private parking area which gives access to a double garage.
The grounds also hold a dilapidated tennis court which could be resurfaced and a large workshop/barn that needs renovation to the walls and roof.
The main gardens, overlooked by two terraces opening from the house, are principally lawned with shrub and tree borders, a greenhouse and there is also a courtyard garden to the side of the house with a gate to the shared pedestrian access, leading back to the front.
Sicklesmere is an "attractive and popular village" to the south of Bury St Edmunds and features a "well-renowned" public house, the Rushbrooke Arms, and a village store and post office.
The property is a freehold tenure.