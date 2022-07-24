See inside 'impressive' £750k bungalow a few miles from Suffolk coast

Gallery

This bungalow is being marketed by Clarke & Simpson

This "impressive" two-bedroom bungalow only a short drive from Suffolk's famous coast has been listed for sale.

Skylarks, in Baker's Lane in Westleton, has been listed with estate agent Clarke & Simpson with a price tag of £750,000.

The home can be found in Westleton - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

It comes with a spacious principal bedroom with en-suite bathroom and a second double bedroom and bathroom, as well as ample off-road parking.

The home is up for sale for £750,000 - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

The property borders the Suffolk Coast & Heaths area of outstanding natural beauty and is close to RSPB Minsmere and Dunwich, one of Suffolk's best beaches off the beaten path.

Inside the bungalow in east Suffolk - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

Clarke & Simpson described the home as: "A most impressive and spacious detached bungalow located immediately adjacent to the common and heath within the village of Westleton."

The home is only a few miles from the Suffolk coast - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

PROPERTY FACTS

Baker's Lane, Westleton

Offers in excess of: £750,000

Clarke & Simpson, 01728 724200

www.clarkeandsimpson.co.uk

