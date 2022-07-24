Gallery
See inside 'impressive' £750k bungalow a few miles from Suffolk coast
- Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect
This "impressive" two-bedroom bungalow only a short drive from Suffolk's famous coast has been listed for sale.
Skylarks, in Baker's Lane in Westleton, has been listed with estate agent Clarke & Simpson with a price tag of £750,000.
It comes with a spacious principal bedroom with en-suite bathroom and a second double bedroom and bathroom, as well as ample off-road parking.
The property borders the Suffolk Coast & Heaths area of outstanding natural beauty and is close to RSPB Minsmere and Dunwich, one of Suffolk's best beaches off the beaten path.
Clarke & Simpson described the home as: "A most impressive and spacious detached bungalow located immediately adjacent to the common and heath within the village of Westleton."
PROPERTY FACTS
Baker's Lane, Westleton
Offers in excess of: £750,000
Clarke & Simpson, 01728 724200
www.clarkeandsimpson.co.uk
