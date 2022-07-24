News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See inside 'impressive' £750k bungalow a few miles from Suffolk coast

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:00 PM July 24, 2022
This bungalow is being marketed by Clarke & Simpson

This bungalow is being marketed by Clarke & Simpson - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

This "impressive" two-bedroom bungalow only a short drive from Suffolk's famous coast has been listed for sale.

Skylarks, in Baker's Lane in Westleton, has been listed with estate agent Clarke & Simpson with a price tag of £750,000.

The home can be found in Westleton

The home can be found in Westleton - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

It comes with a spacious principal bedroom with en-suite bathroom and a second double bedroom and bathroom, as well as ample off-road parking.

The home is up for sale for £750,000

The home is up for sale for £750,000 - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

The property borders the Suffolk Coast & Heaths area of outstanding natural beauty and is close to RSPB Minsmere and Dunwich, one of Suffolk's best beaches off the beaten path.

Inside the bungalow in east Suffolk

Inside the bungalow in east Suffolk - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

Clarke & Simpson described the home as: "A most impressive and spacious detached bungalow located immediately adjacent to the common and heath within the village of Westleton."

The home is only a few miles from the Suffolk coast

The home is only a few miles from the Suffolk coast - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

PROPERTY FACTS

Baker's Lane, Westleton
Offers in excess of: £750,000
Clarke & Simpson, 01728 724200
www.clarkeandsimpson.co.uk

