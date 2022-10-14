News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Well-known east Suffolk pub up for sale six months after takeover

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 4:00 PM October 14, 2022
The Badingham White Horse

The Badingham White Horse, is up for sale - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A well-known east Suffolk pub has gone back on the market only six months after it was taken over.

The White Horse at Badingham shut its doors in November last year and is understood to not have reopened since. 

Lowestoft pub chain Moss & Co was announced as the new owners of the venue in April.

The new owners announced in July on social media that, due to issues outside of their control, they had not been able to open, but said an opening date would have been announced soon. 

Before the takeover was made some customers had claimed they were left out of pocket by the pub, when they said it had been taking bookings and money despite being closed down

The 16th century Grade II-listed pub is being marketed by specialist leisure estate agent Fleurets and has a £750,000 asking price. 

The pub also comes with three internal en-suite guest rooms and two fully equipped shepherd huts.

