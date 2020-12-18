Gallery
Grade II listed terrace with room to improve is for sale for £385,000
- Credit: Lacy Scott & Knight
A timber-frame mid-terraced house, which is within walking distance of Bury St Edmunds town centre, has come up for sale at a guide price of £385,000.
Like many of the neighbouring properties on Whiting Street, part of the town's medieval grid, the home is Grade II listed. Selling agents Lacy Scott & Knight say that it offers a wealth of distinctive character features - as well as the opportunity to renovate and update its existing space.
The ground floor comprises a good-sized entrance hall and sitting room with exposed brick fireplace, bressumer beam and a built-in cupboard.
Although the kitchen is one of the rooms most in need of updating, it benefits from a range of wall, base and drawer units, as well as space for a cooker, and is home to the property's gas-fired boiler.
There is also a dining room, which has its own wood burner and overlooks the garden. Combined with the kitchen, this would make a lovely and spacious kitchen/breakfast room and could very easily become the heart of the home.
There are three bedrooms on the first floor, including a large master with glazed windows overlooking the garden and double doors that open out on to a Juliette balcony.
There is also a good-sized family bathroom, fitted with a panelled bath with electric shower over, as well as a bidet, pedestal wash basin and a separate cloakroom.
The property also includes a larger, fourth bedroom on the second floor, featuring a built-in wardrobe and windows to the front and rear. A doorway leads to a large storage area in the loft.
Outside, the rear garden is enclosed and enjoys a high degree of privacy. There is also an outside WC and a brick-built outbuilding which could be used as a studio.
PROPERTY FACTS
Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds
Guide price: £385,000
Lacy Scott & Knight, 01284 748600, www.lsk.co.uk