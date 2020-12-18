Gallery

A timber-framed terrace, washed in a 'Suffolk pink', has come up for sale in Bury St Edmunds. - Credit: Lacy Scott & Knight

A timber-frame mid-terraced house, which is within walking distance of Bury St Edmunds town centre, has come up for sale at a guide price of £385,000.

Like many of the neighbouring properties on Whiting Street, part of the town's medieval grid, the home is Grade II listed. Selling agents Lacy Scott & Knight say that it offers a wealth of distinctive character features - as well as the opportunity to renovate and update its existing space.

The ground floor comprises a good-sized entrance hall and sitting room with exposed brick fireplace, bressumer beam and a built-in cupboard.

The sitting room features exposed beams and a brick fireplace. - Credit: Peter Lambert/Lacy Scott & Knight

Although the kitchen is one of the rooms most in need of updating, it benefits from a range of wall, base and drawer units, as well as space for a cooker, and is home to the property's gas-fired boiler.

There is also a dining room, which has its own wood burner and overlooks the garden. Combined with the kitchen, this would make a lovely and spacious kitchen/breakfast room and could very easily become the heart of the home.

The kitchen in the Grade II listed terrace on Whiting St, Bury St Edmunds, which is for sale at a guide price of £385,000. - Credit: Peter Lambert/Lacy Scott & Knight

There are three bedrooms on the first floor, including a large master with glazed windows overlooking the garden and double doors that open out on to a Juliette balcony.

There is also a good-sized family bathroom, fitted with a panelled bath with electric shower over, as well as a bidet, pedestal wash basin and a separate cloakroom.

The master bedroom is a beautiful light-filled room and includes doors that open out on to a Juliette balcony. - Credit: Peter Lambert/Lacy Scott & Knight

The property also includes a larger, fourth bedroom on the second floor, featuring a built-in wardrobe and windows to the front and rear. A doorway leads to a large storage area in the loft.

Outside, the rear garden is enclosed and enjoys a high degree of privacy. There is also an outside WC and a brick-built outbuilding which could be used as a studio.

PROPERTY FACTS

Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds

Guide price: £385,000

Lacy Scott & Knight, 01284 748600, www.lsk.co.uk