Grade II listed terrace with room to improve is for sale for £385,000

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 12:00 PM December 18, 2020   
Pretty pastel pink terrace house with three windows and a bright red door

A timber-framed terrace, washed in a 'Suffolk pink', has come up for sale in Bury St Edmunds. - Credit: Lacy Scott & Knight

A timber-frame mid-terraced house, which is within walking distance of Bury St Edmunds town centre, has come up for sale at a guide price of £385,000.

Like many of the neighbouring properties on Whiting Street, part of the town's medieval grid, the home is Grade II listed. Selling agents Lacy Scott & Knight say that it offers a wealth of distinctive character features - as well as the opportunity to renovate and update its existing space.

The ground floor comprises a good-sized entrance hall and sitting room with exposed brick fireplace, bressumer beam and a built-in cupboard.

Bright white sitting room with a window timber beam and brick fireplace

The sitting room features exposed beams and a brick fireplace. - Credit: Peter Lambert/Lacy Scott & Knight

Although the kitchen is one of the rooms most in need of updating, it benefits from a range of wall, base and drawer units, as well as space for a cooker, and is home to the property's gas-fired boiler.

There is also a dining room, which has its own wood burner and overlooks the garden. Combined with the kitchen, this would make a lovely and spacious kitchen/breakfast room and could very easily become the heart of the home.

Galley style kitchen with wooden base and wall units and a patterned tiled floor

The kitchen in the Grade II listed terrace on Whiting St, Bury St Edmunds, which is for sale at a guide price of £385,000. - Credit: Peter Lambert/Lacy Scott & Knight

There are three bedrooms on the first floor, including a large master with glazed windows overlooking the garden and double doors that open out on to a Juliette balcony. 

There is also a good-sized family bathroom, fitted with a panelled bath with electric shower over, as well as a bidet, pedestal wash basin and a separate cloakroom.

White bedroom with traditional wooden doors and big windows opening out on to a balcony with trees in the distance

The master bedroom is a beautiful light-filled room and includes doors that open out on to a Juliette balcony. - Credit: Peter Lambert/Lacy Scott & Knight

The property also includes a larger, fourth bedroom on the second floor, featuring a built-in wardrobe and windows to the front and rear. A doorway leads to a large storage area in the loft.

Outside, the rear garden is enclosed and enjoys a high degree of privacy. There is also an outside WC and a brick-built outbuilding which could be used as a studio.

PROPERTY FACTS
Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds
Guide price: £385,000
Lacy Scott & Knight, 01284 748600, www.lsk.co.uk

Garden featuring a stone patio and a white brick outbuilding with three windows and a side door

The garden is fully enclosed and enjoys a good degree of privacy, with a brick-built outbuilding which could be used as a studio. - Credit: Peter Lambert/Lacy Scott & Knight

