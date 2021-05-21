Listed house for sale in Saxmundham after award-winning restoration

Published: 3:15 PM May 21, 2021

Wingfield House is believed to be one of the oldest properties in Saxmundham and is now for sale after a careful and award-winning restoration - Credit: Jennie Jones

Wingfield House is believed to be among the oldest in Saxmundham and now, thanks to an award-winning renovation, it’s looking for new buyers as it goes up for sale at a guide price of £650,000.



Selling agents Jennie Jones say that the property offers “the chance of a lifetime to own such a magnificent and historically significant townhouse which has been the result of exceptional conservation”. Last year, the property was awarded first place by East Suffolk Council in the conservation category for its Quality of Place Awards 2020.



Historic England date the property back to the late 16th century and although it has been altered and extended, including earlier alterations made in the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries, it has retained a great deal of character.

The property has been carefully restored and still offers a wealth of period features and historical detail - Credit: Jennie Jones

Due to its location on the edge of the historic market place, the original house is likely to have been owned by people of some status, and parts of it may have even had some commercial use.



Unfortunately the property had become rather dilapidated by the late 20th century, but four years ago, developers who acquired the house decided to save it.



As part of its restoration, timber beams were carefully disassembled and an inventory taken so that they could be re-used to construct as much of the property as possible. A cellar was excavated underneath what is now the open-plan living space, uncovering original candle recesses in its walls, and the ground floors were levelled and insulated, with original oak planks salvaged and relaid in the sitting room.



Smaller details were also recreated throughout the building, including hand-forged nails and newly carved pegs to replace the original oak ones that had unfortunately rotted away.



Plenty of mod-cons were installed, too, including a new gas-fired central heating system,

a modern kitchen and three bath/shower rooms.



Accommodation includes reception hall, sitting room and open-plan kitchen/dining room

on the ground floor, alongside an extensive wine cellar and a useful cloakroom.



There are three bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor – although one bedroom is currently used as an office, so would be well-suited to somebody working from home – and two further bedrooms, complete with en suite shower rooms, on the second floor.

A new modern kitchen has also been restored at the property - Credit: Jennie Jones

The same developers have also constructed two new-build townhouses, with prices starting at £310,000 - Credit: Jennie Jones

Outside, the property enjoys a west-facing courtyard garden and paved driveway which provides ample parking for up to two vehicles.

Next door to Wingfield House, the developers have also completed work on two new-build townhouses, with prices starting at £310,000.



Contact Jennie Jones on 01728 605511 for more details.

PROPERTY FACTS

Market Place, Saxmundham

Guide price: £650,000

Jennie Jones, www.jennie-jones.com