Former cafe and bakery building in Woodbridge to be sold

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 7:00 AM April 24, 2022
The iconic Woodbridge cake shop is up for sale again

The former premises of the Cake Shop Bakery is up for sale - Credit: RPRS

The former premises of the Cake Shop Bakery and cafe in The Thoroughfare, Woodbridge, is up for sale by auction next month.

The award-winning business closed after 75 years being run by the same family in late 2021.

The shop was initially listed for sale in February 2021 after an attempt to open a restaurant fell through. 

The shop has been a staple of Woodbridge Thoroughfare for 75 years

The shop was a staple of Woodbridge Thoroughfare for 75 years - Credit: RPRS

The Cake Shop Bakery managed to stay open throughout the first, second and third lockdown and provided a service to customers. 

But former boss, David Wright, who was once named Britain's best baker, said previously: "We got to a stage where the efforts and sacrifices that were required to keep it running just was not worth it at the end of the day, especially with a family business as well the amount of hours you end up putting in is above and beyond what you would do if you were working for somebody else."

"It is sad because it is a really well-established business and for my dad, especially who grew up with it as it was my grandparents who started it."

Downstairs at no. 19

Downstairs at Number 19 - Credit: RPRS

The cake shop includes two retail units, number 19 split over 3 floors, and the self-contained number 21A. 

On top of this, there is also a 3-bedroom apartment at 21B and a decently-sized annexe to the rear of the property. 

Number 19 needs a substantial amount of renovation

Number 19 needs a substantial amount of renovation - Credit: RPRS

Number 19 comprises a three-storey retail unit, with ancillary storage. It is in need of complete renovation, although the upstairs may be suitable for conversion into a residential apartment, subject to planning permission. 

The self-contained number 21A comes ready to lease and is equipped with a toilet and a backroom space. The main shop space is roughly 3 by 12 metres and could be used for a wide variety of purposes. 

The Bathroom at 21B

The Bathroom at 21B - Credit: RPRS

The modern kitchen at 21B

The modern kitchen at 21B - Credit: RPRS

The premises are currently listed for auction with Reed Property Recovery Services with a guide price of £825,000. The auction is scheduled to take place between 2pm on May 11 and 2pm on May 12.

