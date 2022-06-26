Gallery
See inside stunning £1.85M home with 'fabulous' outside pool and paddocks
Look inside this Woodbridge home with its own heated swimming pool and two-acre paddock on the market for £1.85million.
Dating back to the 1930s, the five-bedroom home has been extended and renovated in recent times.
On the first floor is a stunning central function room, which can be used for a variety of events and has folding doors which link it to the formal dining room.
The large kitchen diner is also found on the first floor which also has a range of service rooms opening off of it.
The kitchen has been recently updated and is of a high standard with built-in units and an island.
Also on the ground floor is a large study, utility room, pantry and drawing-room.
All five bedrooms are located on the first floor of the property.
The master bedroom benefits from its own dressing room and en-suite bathroom.
The family bathroom is also located on the first floor, while another bedroom also has its own en-suite bathroom.
Outside the property is an impressive heated swimming pool.
Estate agents at Jackson-Stops have described the recently-constructed swimming pool as "fabulous" with an impressive pool room.
There is also a two-acre paddock meadow complete with a pair of stables and to the east of the property, there is an area of 3.5-acre woodland.