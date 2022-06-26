News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See inside stunning £1.85M home with 'fabulous' outside pool and paddocks

Johnny Amos

Published: 8:00 AM June 26, 2022
See inside this Woodbridge home with heated outdoor pool on the market for £1.85million

See inside this Woodbridge home with heated outdoor pool on the market for £1.85million

Look inside this Woodbridge home with its own heated swimming pool and two-acre paddock on the market for £1.85million.

Dating back to the 1930s, the five-bedroom home has been extended and renovated in recent times. 

On the first floor is a stunning central function room, which can be used for a variety of events and has folding doors which link it to the formal dining room. 

The large kitchen diner in the Woodbridge property

The large kitchen diner in the Woodbridge property - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The large kitchen diner is also found on the first floor which also has a range of service rooms opening off of it. 

The kitchen has been recently updated and is of a high standard with built-in units and an island. 

Also on the ground floor is a large study, utility room, pantry and drawing-room. 

All five bedrooms are located on the first floor of the property. 

One of the four reception rooms inside the Woodbridge property

One of the four reception rooms inside the Woodbridge property - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The master bedroom benefits from its own dressing room and en-suite bathroom. 

The family bathroom is also located on the first floor, while another bedroom also has its own en-suite bathroom. 

Outside the property is an impressive heated swimming pool.

The outside heated swimming pool which has recently been installed

The outside heated swimming pool which has recently been installed - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Estate agents at Jackson-Stops have described the recently-constructed swimming pool as "fabulous" with an impressive pool room. 

An aerial view of the grounds of the Woodbridge home

An aerial view of the grounds of the Woodbridge home - Credit: Jackson-Stops

There is also a two-acre paddock meadow complete with a pair of stables and to the east of the property, there is an area of 3.5-acre woodland.

