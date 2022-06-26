See inside stunning £1.85M home with 'fabulous' outside pool and paddocks

Gallery

See inside this Woodbridge home with heated outdoor pool on the market for £1.85million - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Look inside this Woodbridge home with its own heated swimming pool and two-acre paddock on the market for £1.85million.

Dating back to the 1930s, the five-bedroom home has been extended and renovated in recent times.

On the first floor is a stunning central function room, which can be used for a variety of events and has folding doors which link it to the formal dining room.

The large kitchen diner in the Woodbridge property - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The large kitchen diner is also found on the first floor which also has a range of service rooms opening off of it.

The kitchen has been recently updated and is of a high standard with built-in units and an island.

Also on the ground floor is a large study, utility room, pantry and drawing-room.

All five bedrooms are located on the first floor of the property.

One of the four reception rooms inside the Woodbridge property - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The master bedroom benefits from its own dressing room and en-suite bathroom.

The family bathroom is also located on the first floor, while another bedroom also has its own en-suite bathroom.

Outside the property is an impressive heated swimming pool.

The outside heated swimming pool which has recently been installed - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Estate agents at Jackson-Stops have described the recently-constructed swimming pool as "fabulous" with an impressive pool room.

An aerial view of the grounds of the Woodbridge home - Credit: Jackson-Stops

There is also a two-acre paddock meadow complete with a pair of stables and to the east of the property, there is an area of 3.5-acre woodland.