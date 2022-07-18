Gallery
See inside £1.3M home with 'impressive' period features
- Credit: David Burr
Take a look around this impressive four-bedroom east Suffolk home on the market for £1.3million.
Situated in Laxfield the Grade II listed period house originates back to the 15th century and has grounds approaching 10 acres.
The property, which is being marketed by David Burr, has retained many of its feature periods and has several outbuildings including a stable area, office and garage.
There is a choice of two entrances to the east Suffolk home with doors opening to the sitting room and drawing room respectively.
The drawing room is a substantial size and benefits from an attractive fireplace that creates the main focal point of the room and a staircase which leads to the first floor.
The sitting room has been described as "wonderful" and "charming" by estate agents and has an inglenook fireplace and an excellent display of studwork.
There is also doors leading to the study and utility room off the sitting room.
Most Read
- 1 A14 reopens after being closed in both directions following 'serious' crash
- 2 Air ambulance called to 'incident' as two people detained by police
- 3 What are the UK's hottest days on record?
- 4 Village homes plans refused over car use
- 5 'Unwanted' 145 homes get go-ahead on edge of town
- 6 Several tonnes of straw bales fall off moving HGV as police officer passes
- 7 Pigott: Town star helped me decide to make Pompey move
- 8 The Suffolk farm - that's also a bakery, wild campsite and vineyard
- 9 US President Joe Biden lands at Suffolk airbase
- 10 5 beaches off the beaten track to visit in Suffolk
The large kitchen/diner is accessed from the rear of the dining room and is cleverly designed into two distinctive areas.
The kitchen area is fitted with an extensive range of matching wall and base units and tiled flooring that leads through to the designated breakfast area that enjoys views of the garden.
Also on the ground floor is the sun room which benefits from great views of the grounds and a downstairs shower room.
All four bedrooms can be found on the first floor of the property with the master bedroom benefiting from a en-suite bathroom and a small staircase rising to the attic.
The large family bathroom is also on the first floor.