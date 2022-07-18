See inside £1.3M home with 'impressive' period features

Gallery

See inside this stunning £1.3million home on the market near Woodbridge - Credit: David Burr

Take a look around this impressive four-bedroom east Suffolk home on the market for £1.3million.

Situated in Laxfield the Grade II listed period house originates back to the 15th century and has grounds approaching 10 acres.

The property, which is being marketed by David Burr, has retained many of its feature periods and has several outbuildings including a stable area, office and garage.

The Laxfield property benefits from around 10 acres of land - Credit: David Burr

One of the four reception rooms inside the Laxfield property - Credit: David Burr

There is a choice of two entrances to the east Suffolk home with doors opening to the sitting room and drawing room respectively.

The drawing room is a substantial size and benefits from an attractive fireplace that creates the main focal point of the room and a staircase which leads to the first floor.

The sitting room has been described as "wonderful" and "charming" by estate agents and has an inglenook fireplace and an excellent display of studwork.

There is also doors leading to the study and utility room off the sitting room.

The property, which dates back to the 15th century has retained many of its feature period - Credit: David Burr

Outside the home is a pond and numerous outbuildings - Credit: David Burr

The large kitchen/diner is accessed from the rear of the dining room and is cleverly designed into two distinctive areas.

The kitchen area is fitted with an extensive range of matching wall and base units and tiled flooring that leads through to the designated breakfast area that enjoys views of the garden.

Also on the ground floor is the sun room which benefits from great views of the grounds and a downstairs shower room.

The Laxfield property has a charming fell about it - Credit: David Burr

One of the four bedrooms inside the Laxfield home - Credit: David Burr

All four bedrooms can be found on the first floor of the property with the master bedroom benefiting from a en-suite bathroom and a small staircase rising to the attic.

The large family bathroom is also on the first floor.

The home is on the market for £1.3million and has retained most of its feature periods - Credit: David Burr



