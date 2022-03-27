New townhouse with views of Sutton Hoo for sale in Woodbridge

This townhouse, which is part of the Deben Meadows development in Woodbridge is up for sale - Credit: Jackson Stops

This new townhouse with impressive views over the River Deben to Sutton Hoo is on the market with Jackson Stops for £825,000.

The house is part of the new Deben Meadows development, which is located between Woodbridge and the neighbouring village of Melton.

Offering four generous bedrooms, two of which have their own balconies, the house is split over four levels.

The principal bedroom opens out on a balcony with views over the Deben - Credit: Jackson Stops

On the ground floor is a garage, and a reception room opening up onto the garden towards the river.

The kitchen - Credit: Jackson Stops

Above that is a spacious open plan living/dining room/kitchen and a toilet room. This living space offers access to the first of the three balconies.

The open plan living area also has a balcony - Credit: Jackson Stops

On the second floor, the property has two bedrooms, a large master bedroom with an ensuite shower room and a second smaller bedroom. The master bedroom also grants access to the second of three balconies.

One of the other bedrooms - Credit: Jackson Stops

On top of this, another bathroom with a bath and shower is also located on this floor.

One of the bathrooms - Credit: Jackson Stops

Above this, the third floor features two bedrooms and a third bathroom.

One of the attic rooms - Credit: Jackson Stops

The larger room on the third floor offers access to the balcony with the most impressive view, with the burial site at Sutton Hoo visible in the distance.

The impressive view over the river Deben to Sutton Hoo - Credit: Jackson Stops

Find out more at jackson-stops.co.uk/properties/15104149/sales/ipswich.