New townhouse with views of Sutton Hoo for sale in Woodbridge
- Credit: Jackson Stops
This new townhouse with impressive views over the River Deben to Sutton Hoo is on the market with Jackson Stops for £825,000.
The house is part of the new Deben Meadows development, which is located between Woodbridge and the neighbouring village of Melton.
Offering four generous bedrooms, two of which have their own balconies, the house is split over four levels.
On the ground floor is a garage, and a reception room opening up onto the garden towards the river.
Above that is a spacious open plan living/dining room/kitchen and a toilet room. This living space offers access to the first of the three balconies.
On the second floor, the property has two bedrooms, a large master bedroom with an ensuite shower room and a second smaller bedroom. The master bedroom also grants access to the second of three balconies.
On top of this, another bathroom with a bath and shower is also located on this floor.
Above this, the third floor features two bedrooms and a third bathroom.
The larger room on the third floor offers access to the balcony with the most impressive view, with the burial site at Sutton Hoo visible in the distance.
Find out more at jackson-stops.co.uk/properties/15104149/sales/ipswich.