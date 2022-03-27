News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Property

New townhouse with views of Sutton Hoo for sale in Woodbridge

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 11:30 AM March 27, 2022
This townhouse, which is part of the Deben Meadows development in Woodbridge is up for sale

This townhouse, which is part of the Deben Meadows development in Woodbridge is up for sale - Credit: Jackson Stops

This new townhouse with impressive views over the River Deben to Sutton Hoo is on the market with Jackson Stops for £825,000.

The house is part of the new Deben Meadows development, which is located between Woodbridge and the neighbouring village of Melton. 

Offering four generous bedrooms, two of which have their own balconies, the house is split over four levels.

The principal bedroom opens out on a balcony with views over the Deben

The principal bedroom opens out on a balcony with views over the Deben - Credit: Jackson Stops

On the ground floor is a garage, and a reception room opening up onto the garden towards the river. 

The kitchen of the deben meadows woodbridge townhouse

The kitchen - Credit: Jackson Stops

Above that is a spacious open plan living/dining room/kitchen and a toilet room. This living space offers access to the first of the three balconies. 

The open plan living area also has a balcony

The open plan living area also has a balcony - Credit: Jackson Stops

On the second floor, the property has two bedrooms, a large master bedroom with an ensuite shower room and a second smaller bedroom. The master bedroom also grants access to the second of three balconies.

One of the other bedrooms of the townhouse at deben meadows woodbridge

One of the other bedrooms - Credit: Jackson Stops

On top of this, another bathroom with a bath and shower is also located on this floor.

one of the bathrooms of the townhouse at deben meadows woodbridge

One of the bathrooms - Credit: Jackson Stops

Above this, the third floor features two bedrooms and a third bathroom. 

One of the Attic Rooms in the townhouse at deben meadows woodbridge

One of the attic rooms - Credit: Jackson Stops

Most Read

  1. 1 14 fire crews tackle blaze at manor house in Suffolk village
  2. 2 Matchday Recap: Town take the points on Mariner Day
  3. 3 'Potentially a powerful football club' - McKenna on Plymouth win
  1. 4 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 Plymouth win
  2. 5 Ipswich Town 1-0 Plymouth Argyle: Morsy the difference as Blues win
  3. 6 Garden centre's staff are celebrated at awards
  4. 7 Stu says: Seven observations following 1-0 win v Plymouth
  5. 8 Off-grid railway house earmarked for demolition finds new owner to save it
  6. 9 Look inside £1million cottage in Southwold with bags of character
  7. 10 Suffolk village prepares to host 50 Ukrainian refugees

The larger room on the third floor offers access to the balcony with the most impressive view, with the burial site at Sutton Hoo visible in the distance.

The impressive view over the river Deben to Sutton Hoo

The impressive view over the river Deben to Sutton Hoo - Credit: Jackson Stops

Find out more at jackson-stops.co.uk/properties/15104149/sales/ipswich.

Suffolk Live News
Woodbridge News

Don't Miss

Kieron Dyer pictured ahead of the game against Bristol Rovers.

Interview

Kieron Dyer: Why I quit Ipswich Town U23s job

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The cafe and wool store would be built on land in Kirton Road, Trimley St Martin

East Suffolk Council

Village cafe and wool shop plan refused despite huge support

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
People boating on the River Stour in Flatford, Babergh

Data

Revealed: The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Suffolk

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Tyreeq Bakinson celebrates Towns victory over Accrington Stanley.

Interview

Bakinson on his future as Town loan deal nears end

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon