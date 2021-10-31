Gallery
Townhouse with 'wonderful' views of River Deben hits market for £1.25m
- Credit: Chris Pope
A Woodbridge Georgian townhouse with views of the River Deben has been listed for sale for £1.25million.
The Quay House, which dates back to the early 1800s, is described as an "impressive" Grade II-listed property in the heart of the town by estate agent Fenn Wright.
The five-bedroom home can be found in Station Road, a short walk from the quayside, Woodbridge railway station and the Thoroughfare shopping street.
In its listing, Fenn Wright said the three-storey townhouse has "wonderful" views of the river.
Included in the price is a large garden that has plenty of sunlight in the summer, as well as private access to the side.
The current owners had let the home on Airbnb, with its prime location one of the main attractions for tourists.
