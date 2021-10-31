News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Townhouse with 'wonderful' views of River Deben hits market for £1.25m

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:30 AM October 31, 2021
Updated: 9:41 AM October 31, 2021
The Woodbridge townhouse has views of the River Deben

The Woodbridge townhouse has views of the River Deben - Credit: Chris Pope

A Woodbridge Georgian townhouse with views of the River Deben has been listed for sale for £1.25million.

Drone pictures show the views of the Deben from Quay House

Drone pictures show the views of the Deben from the Quay House - Credit: Chris Pope

The Quay House, which dates back to the early 1800s, is described as an "impressive" Grade II-listed property in the heart of the town by estate agent Fenn Wright.

Fenn Wright in Woodbridge is marketing the property

Fenn Wright in Woodbridge is marketing the property - Credit: Chris Pope

The five-bedroom home can be found in Station Road, a short walk from the quayside, Woodbridge railway station and the Thoroughfare shopping street.

The banks of the Deben are only a short walk away from the home

The banks of the Deben are only a short walk away from the home - Credit: Chris Pope

In its listing, Fenn Wright said the three-storey townhouse has "wonderful" views of the river.

The Quay House has been popular with Woodbridge tourists on Airbnb

The Quay House has been popular with Woodbridge tourists on Airbnb - Credit: Chris Pope

Included in the price is a large garden that has plenty of sunlight in the summer, as well as private access to the side.

The entrance to the home in Station Road

The entrance to the home in Station Road - Credit: Chris Pope

The current owners had let the home on Airbnb, with its prime location one of the main attractions for tourists.

