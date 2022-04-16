See inside 'impressive' Woodbridge townhouse up for sale for £975k
- Credit: Fine & Country
A three-bedroom townhouse within a "highly-regarded" development near the centre of Woodbridge has been listed for sale.
The three-storey property in Lanyard Place in the east Suffolk town has a guide price of £975,000.
The home is a short walk from Woodbridge's popular Thoroughfare street, where you can find a number of independent retailers and larger chains.
It is being marketed by the Woodbridge office of estate agent Fine & Country and comes with no onward chain.
In its listing, Fine & Country described the townhouse as "an impressive three storey home located within the highly regarded Lanyard Place development, offering three double bedrooms and benefitting from an open bay cart lodge, an additional off-road parking space and a delightful part walled garden".