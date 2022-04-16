See inside 'impressive' Woodbridge townhouse up for sale for £975k

The home is in Lanyard Place near the centre of Woodbridge - Credit: Fine & Country

A three-bedroom townhouse within a "highly-regarded" development near the centre of Woodbridge has been listed for sale.

A look at the garden of the east Suffolk home - Credit: Fine & Country

The three-storey property in Lanyard Place in the east Suffolk town has a guide price of £975,000.

The home has a price tag of £975,000 - Credit: Fine & Country

The home is a short walk from Woodbridge's popular Thoroughfare street, where you can find a number of independent retailers and larger chains.

Inside the living room of the townhouse - Credit: Fine & Country

It is being marketed by the Woodbridge office of estate agent Fine & Country and comes with no onward chain.

The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms - Credit: Fine & Country

In its listing, Fine & Country described the townhouse as "an impressive three storey home located within the highly regarded Lanyard Place development, offering three double bedrooms and benefitting from an open bay cart lodge, an additional off-road parking space and a delightful part walled garden".

A view of the inside of the Woodbridge townhouse - Credit: Fine & Country



