See inside this 17th century yeoman's hall house for sale for £715,000

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 1:16 PM February 16, 2021   
Large thatched cottage style property with three dormer windows underneath its thatched roof and a large lawn in front with a gravel terrace

The Thatchers House in Stoke by Clare is on the market at a guide price of £715,000 - Credit: Carter Jonas

A 17th century hall house has come up for sale in Stoke by Clare at a guide price of £715,000.

The Grade II listed property, which is aptly named The Thatchers House due to its impressive thatched roof, is believed to have been built in the 1600s as a yeoman’s hall house.

Yet despite its age, today the property is beautifully presented and home to a number of distinctive character features, including exposed wooden timbers, brick and wooden floors, a lovely inglenook fireplace in the spacious sitting room and an open fire in the drawing room.

Cosy living room with large brick hearth and timber beams on the ceiling, a comfy-looking red leather sofa and a small pine coffee table

Inside the living room at The Thatchers House in Stoke by Clare, which is on the market at a guide price of £715,000 - Credit: Carter Jonas

The kitchen/dining room is particularly noteworthy, as it has been custom-built and features painted wooden units with granite and hard wood work surfaces, as well as a number of integral appliances including a fridge, freezer, microwave, dishwasher and two-oven Aga. The area has been thoughtfully designed to create flexible, free-flowing space and leads into a good-sized dining area.

Interior photograph of a rustic country-style kitchen with bottle green two-oven Aga in the centre set into a brick hearth and a table and chairs to the side

The kitchen at The Thatchers House has been carefully designed and features a two-oven Aga with a separate dining area - Credit: Carter Jonas

There is also a bedroom with an en suite shower room on the ground floor, as well as a further ground-floor bathroom.

Two bedrooms can be found upstairs, along with a study which could provide an additional bedroom or perhaps be converted into a first-floor bathroom.

Rustic country-style kitchen with brick hearth with Aga inset, white Shaker-style cabinets and a timber beam stretching across the ceiling

The Thatchers House in Stoke by Clare is on the market at a guide price of £715,000 - Credit: Carter Jonas

Another appealing feature of the property is its grounds, which extend 
to approximately 0.21 acres and are very well maintained. They include a flagstone sun terrace with an old water well at the rear of the house and a large lawn bordered by flower and shrub beds, as well as numerous trees including eating apple and twisted willows.

The property also benefits from three further evening terraces and seating areas, as well as an attractive water feature, and is fully enclosed with a gate opening on to the neighbouring Ashen Lane.

Large lawned garden with a paved terrace underneath a bright blue sky with shrubs and trees surrounding its perimeter

The grounds around the property extend to approximately 0.21 acres - Credit: Carter Jonas

A driveway at the side provides plenty of space for off-road parking.

For more information, contact Carter Jonas.

PROPERTY FACTS
The Street, Stoke by Clare
Guide price: £715,000
Carter Jonas, www.carterjonas.co.uk, 01787 844297

