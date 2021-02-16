See inside this 17th century yeoman's hall house for sale for £715,000
- Credit: Carter Jonas
A 17th century hall house has come up for sale in Stoke by Clare at a guide price of £715,000.
The Grade II listed property, which is aptly named The Thatchers House due to its impressive thatched roof, is believed to have been built in the 1600s as a yeoman’s hall house.
Yet despite its age, today the property is beautifully presented and home to a number of distinctive character features, including exposed wooden timbers, brick and wooden floors, a lovely inglenook fireplace in the spacious sitting room and an open fire in the drawing room.
The kitchen/dining room is particularly noteworthy, as it has been custom-built and features painted wooden units with granite and hard wood work surfaces, as well as a number of integral appliances including a fridge, freezer, microwave, dishwasher and two-oven Aga. The area has been thoughtfully designed to create flexible, free-flowing space and leads into a good-sized dining area.
There is also a bedroom with an en suite shower room on the ground floor, as well as a further ground-floor bathroom.
Two bedrooms can be found upstairs, along with a study which could provide an additional bedroom or perhaps be converted into a first-floor bathroom.
You may also want to watch:
Another appealing feature of the property is its grounds, which extend
to approximately 0.21 acres and are very well maintained. They include a flagstone sun terrace with an old water well at the rear of the house and a large lawn bordered by flower and shrub beds, as well as numerous trees including eating apple and twisted willows.
The property also benefits from three further evening terraces and seating areas, as well as an attractive water feature, and is fully enclosed with a gate opening on to the neighbouring Ashen Lane.
A driveway at the side provides plenty of space for off-road parking.
Most Read
- 1 Flares let off as Blue Action group protest at Playford Road
- 2 Winter storms unearth potential 18th century shipwreck on Suffolk coast
- 3 Heaven and Hell: Susie Fowler-Watt and Alex Dunlop
- 4 Plea to let Sir Antony Gormley sculptures stay on Suffolk beach
- 5 Off-duty police officer finds £20k cannabis while house-hunting
- 6 'Kind and beautiful soul' - tributes paid to caring Ipswich doctor
- 7 How Covid rates have changed in Suffolk since the start of lockdown
- 8 A full debut? Keeper switch? Will the diamond be polished? - Ipswich v Northampton preview
- 9 What it's like living with OCD during a pandemic
- 10 Joy for golf and tennis fans as their sports look set for return next month
For more information, contact Carter Jonas.
PROPERTY FACTS
The Street, Stoke by Clare
Guide price: £715,000
Carter Jonas, www.carterjonas.co.uk, 01787 844297