Heaven & Hell: Rosie Richardson

Rosie Richardson, of Italian descent, was born and raised in Ipswich, Suffolk and is proud to boast of her international heritage and local roots. Having worked at Ipswich Town Football Club for 21 years this November, she previously worked in local newspaper advertising sales having established a vast array of local and further afield contacts and a strong business network, securing significant agreements along the way. Rosie has a determined, focused and strong worth ethic. She lives in mid-Suffolk with her husband, her beagle Basil, two chickens, ducks and her goose. Here she talks to Gina Long

What’s the impact of COVID-19 and how are you adapting?

The pandemic has had a huge impact worldwide as we all know. I believe it has made many reassess their lives and be grateful for good health, wellbeing and be thankful for everything we have. We learn to adjust, it’s human nature.

What is your connection to East Anglia?

I was born and bred in Ipswich, although stem from Italian heritage.

What is your East Anglian Heaven?

Being close to the sea and yet so close to beautiful countryside and rolling hills.

What is your East Anglian Hell?

The volume of traffic can be annoying at times.

What’s your favourite East Anglian landmark?

Ipswich Town Football Club.

Rosie in the stands at Ipswich Town Football Club - Credit: Rosie Richardson

What’s the best thing that happens in East Anglia every year?

So many great things happen in East Anglia every year. From music events and festivals to local shows, and of course football!

What is your favourite restaurant?

Far too many to choose from! I can’t single out just one.

What is your specialist Mastermind subject?

George Michael and WHAM!

What is always in your fridge?

Oat milk and Prosecco - plus the usual fridge food staples!

What’s your simple philosophy of life?

Be kind. Be positive. Be happy. But mostly, be kind.

Rosie after completing the Manchester Marathon - Credit: Rosie Richardson

What’s your favourite film?

Some Like It Hot and Grease.

What was your first job?

Shoe repairer’s assistant. It was a Saturday job, helping my father in his own business. I helped to repair shoes, cut keys and engraving. My first full-time job was in the advertising department at the East Anglian Daily Times and Evening Star after I finished further education.

What is your most treasured possession?

Now that’s a good question…

Who do you admire most?

George Michael. What a talented man he was.

What is your biggest indulgence?

My husband would say shoes, and I would have to agree.

What do you like about yourself most?

That I can speak Italian fluently.

What’s your worst character trait?

I'm a control freak and competitive, which can be good and bad traits!

Where is your favourite holiday destination?

Good question - I do love Italy and Hawaii.

Best day of your life?

Meeting my husband.

What’s your favourite breakfast?

Scrambled eggs with melted smoked cheese and granary toast.

What’s your favourite tipple?

I do like a glass of Prosecco. I also enjoy a pint of Stella Artois.

What’s your hidden talent?

I can play the drums.

What’s your earliest memory?

Italy winning the 1982 World Cup! I was five and I remember the champagne cork hitting the lounge ceiling when we won.

Tell us something people don’t know about you?

I can make balloon animals. And I recently ran the Manchester Marathon – my first ever marathon in four hours 10 minutes.

What’s the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?

We have no Prosecco!

Tell us why you live here and nowhere else?

I was born here and I love it.

What do you want to tell our readers about most?

