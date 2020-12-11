Promotion

Published: 3:37 PM December 11, 2020

There's no need to travel far and wide for your Christmas essentials - check out all that Suffolk has to offer and Shop Local - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Get everything from your turkey to your Christmas tree from these five independent Suffolk businesses.

Stock up on seasonal supplies and help independent businesses get a much-needed boost when you shop local this December.

According to a survey carried out by this newspaper, nearly 45% of people in East Anglia are now making a conscious effort to shop at local stores in an effort to support our region’s economy.

This is particularly encouraging now that Christmas is just around the corner, as many of our favourite independent businesses will be counting on a festive boost to see them through what has been an incredibly challenging year.

There is still plenty of time to tick everything off your lists and to help make it a very merry Christmas for our loved ones.

Get fresh Christmas meat delivered to your door by G Debman Family Butchers - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

G Debman Family Butchers

Get your Christmas meats delivered direct to your door by G Debman Family Butchers. The Ipswich-based butchers provides an exceptional range of high-quality and fresh meats, all locally sourced and at affordable prices.

Treat yourself to one of their Christmas hampers, which start from £35 and are filled with everything from traditional turkey to chipolatas.

The butchers will be taking Christmas orders until Thursday, December 17, with collection or delivery within a 10-mile radius available every day during the week before Christmas, ensuring you have fresh produce delivered safely to your door.

G Debman Family Butchers, 101 Cliff Lane, Ipswich, IP3 0PQ. Call 01473 251686. Visit the Facebook page here.

Suffolk Food Hall has everything you need for festive feasts and gorgeous gifts this Christmas Suffolk Food Hall - Credit: Suffolk Food Hall

Suffolk Food Hall

Nestled in the countryside at Wherstead, farmer-run Suffolk Food Hall offers all the local treats you need for a festive feast, from meat at the butchery and cheese in the delicatessen, to seafood from the fishmonger and seasonal fruit and veg from the greengrocer.

But it’s not just food on offer. During a visit to Suffolk Food Hall you can also tick off any remaining Christmas gifts from the extensive range of homewares, toys and decorations, plus foodie gifts such as chocolates, alcohol sets and hampers.

With everything under one roof, it’s the perfect one-stop-shop for your Christmas shopping. And once all the shopping’s done, you can re-fuel with a take-away hot drink and a bite to eat from the cafe, or enjoy some post-shopping lunch while enjoying the views of the Orwell estuary in The Cookhouse restaurant.

Suffolk Food Hall, Wherstead, Ipswich, IP9 2AB. Visit the website here.

Fork Off It's Vegan owner Cherry with some of her comforting home-made, ethically and locally-sourced delicacies - Credit: Fork Off It's Vegan

Fork Off It's Vegan

Got your Christmas gathering with your three-household bubble sorted? Great! How about letting someone else do the cooking for a change?

The first of its kind in Suffolk, Fork Off It’s Vegan caters for special events and fresh takeaway food delivery, all ordered from the website or social media. Owner Cherry uses her converted vintage caravan, named ‘Gloria’, to deliver within a 10-mile radius of Wrentham.

Cherry's comforting home-made, ethically and locally-sourced delicacies, such as her signature vegan mac and cheese and crumble muffins, are a real treat.

To order your own special delivery this festive season click here or find her on social media.

Pick out your perfect Christmas tree at Hollow Trees Farm in Semer, Ipswich - Credit: Hollow Trees Farm

Hollow Trees Farm

The experts at Hollow Trees Farm know the best Christmas trees require lots of love, care and patience. From the minute the seeds are planted, to controlling the weeds and then trimming those wayward branches, it takes a specialist dedicated team of tree lovers.

After years of nurturing the trees, the finale is the responsibility of farm manager Bob, who walks the fields so he can choose the very best trees, at competitive prices for all budgets.

Bushy or slim, weeny or whopper, Hollow Trees Farm can help! Parking is free and pick-up is easy with help at hand.

Hollow Trees Farm Shop, Semer, Ipswich, Suffolk IP7 6HX. Visit the website here.

Hullabaloo's caramelized onion, marinated tempeh, roasted crown prince pumpkin and Caple mushroom Wellington - Credit: Hullabaloo

Hullabaloo Plant Based Wholefood Cafe

If you're heading out for a spot of shopping this Christmas, be sure to pop into Hullabaloo, a family-run, plant-based cafe and selected goods store in Ipswich town centre. All produce is ethically and locally sourced, with all dishes freshly prepared everyday, overseen by owner Jennie.

During the festive season, Hullabaloo will be offering a delicious caramelized onion, marinated tempeh, roasted crown prince pumpkin and Caple mushroom Wellington, made to order for £28.

As well as this, the team will also be creating 'Hullabaloo Hampers', filled with a range of Hullabaloo handmade vegan treats for an extra special gift this Christmas.

The cafe will be open Tuesday to Sunday over the festive month, plus Monday, December 21 to Wednesday, December 23.

Hullabaloo, 14 St Peter's St, Ipswich IP1 1XB, 07790 159669, visit the Facebook page here, or check them out on Instagram: hullabaloosuffolk.