Promotion

Published: 9:30 AM September 8, 2021

There are lots of reasons to sign up to Cycle September, from enjoying an activity as a family to possibly winning some top bike prizes - Credit: Love to Ride

If the weather this week’s anything to go by, we could be in for an Indian summer – providing the perfect opportunity to get out on your bike and take part in Cycle September.

Suffolk County Council is partnering with Love to Ride to run the month-long cycle September campaign, which is free for individuals and businesses to sign up to and includes a whole range of bike goodies as prizes.

Anyone can take part, from cycling enthusiasts to those just getting on a bike for the first time. Every time you go for a ride, or encourage others to go for one, you earn points, which put you in the running for prizes, including a Cannondale bike worth up to £3,000, Proviz reflective jackets, a Bike Cave storage solution for your garden, Bikester helmets, pumps and tool sets, plus £1,000 of gift cards for local bike shops.

Workplaces can also sign up, with points earned by employees added together to put you in the running to win a Cyclehoop workplace bike storage prize pack, as well as individual prizes.

All you have to do is sign up at www.lovetoride.net/suffolk, then log your rides on the website, or connect your favourite cycling app such as Strava or Map My Ride.

The Love to Ride website also has loads of tips and advice to get you motivated and help you achieve your goals, whether that’s getting fitter and healthier, being outdoors more, saving money, being more sustainable, enjoying an activity as a family, or just to see if you can get your hands on those prizes!

If you want to brush up on your cycling skills, there’s also a free webinar by Bikeability on Wednesday, September 15 at 12noon. From positioning to signalling, tips to improve your visibility and breaking down barriers, it’s all covered in this whistle-stop webinar. Sign up here.

There’s never been a better time to get on a bike and enjoy the outdoors. And if you do catch the cycling bug, don’t miss the upcoming Women’s Tour, which will see around 100 of the world’s best riders racing through Suffolk on the final stage of the tour on October 9.

To see the full route, visit www.womenstour.co.uk