Suffolk man to feature in Channel 4 show to find UK's next alternative PM

Adam Kirby (right) is set to feature on Channel 4's Make Me Prime Minister - Credit: Jeff Spicer/Channel 4

A 61-year-old man from Suffolk will put forward his plan for the country as he takes part in a TV show revealing what it takes to be Prime Minister.

Marketing consultant Adam Kirby is one of 12 contestants set to feature in the upcoming Channel 4 programme, Make Me Prime Minister.

Each contestant will need to demonstrate to former politicians, journalists and the public that they have the vision and skills to take the UK forward.

Mr Kirby is a 61-year-old marketing consultant from Suffolk - Credit: Jeff Spicer/Channel 4

Viral sensation Jackie Weaver, who famously told members of Handforth Parish Council they "have no authority" in a Zoom meeting, is also taking part.

The participants will be quizzed by former Conservative co-chairwoman Sayeeda Warsi and Alastair Campbell, who was Downing Street's director of communications for more than three years.

Former PMs Tony Blair and David Cameron are also set to feature in the six-part series.

In Make Me Prime Minister's preview, Mr Kirby revealed his politics are "progressive, left of centre" and he is opposed to Brexit.

He was the business director for advertising firm Saatchi & Saatchi when it won the Labour account in 2007 after years of working for the Conservatives.

Sayeeda Warsi and Alastair Campbell feature in the show - Credit: Rhiann AP Gruffydd/Channel 4

Mr Kirby said the UK's decision to leave the European Union drove him "mad" and revealed his political villain is Boris Johnson, who left his role as Prime Minister earlier this month.

He said his first act as PM would be to pass a "tax evasion law", arguing it has "fairness lying at its heart".