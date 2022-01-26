10 Suffolk celebrities and where they went to school

Charlie Simpson, June Brown and Richard Ayoade all went to school in Suffolk - Credit: PA/Archant

Suffolk has produced its fair share of famous faces, with soap actresses, chart-topping singers and Formula One drivers all attending school in the county.

Did you know these 10 big names were educated at one of the many schools across Suffolk?

Nik Kershaw

Nik Kershaw was born in Bristol but is a former Ipswich schoolboy - Credit: Archant

Nik Kershaw was born in Bristol but moved to Ipswich as a young boy. He attended Northgate Grammar School - now known as Northgate High.

It was at the school where the 1980s popstar first started to play the guitar.

June Brown

EastEnders actress June Brown (left of centre) pictured receiving an honorary degree at the University of Suffolk in 2011 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

June Brown, best known for playing iconic character Dot Cotton in BBC soap EastEnders, was born in Needham Market in 1927.

She was educated at St John's Church of England School in Ipswich before winning a scholarship to Ipswich High School.

Alex Albon

Formula One driver Alex Albon grew up in Bures and went to school in Ipswich - Credit: PA

Williams Formula One driver Alex Albon grew up in Bures on the Suffolk-Essex border but was educated at Ipswich School.

He signed for Red Bull's junior team aged 12 in 2008 and made his debut in F1 for Toro Rosso in 2019.

Charlie Simpson

Busted lead singer Charlie Simpson went to school in Framlingham - Credit: PA

Charlie Simpson made his name in the 2000s with Busted before achieving further success with other bands and as a solo artist.

But it all started in Suffolk for the rockstar, who grew up in Woodbridge and attended Framlingham College's prep school Brandeston Hall as a youngster.

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran moved to east Suffolk as a young boy - Credit: PA

Any list of famous names from Suffolk would be remiss not to include Ed Sheeran, who spent his teenage years busking on the streets of Ipswich.

The Shape of You singer moved to Framlingham as a boy and went to Thomas Mills High School in the town.

Richard Ayoade

Richard Ayoade, pictured at the BAFTAs, went to school in Ipswich - Credit: BAFTA

IT Crowd star Richard Ayoade moved to Suffolk when he was young and went to St Joseph's College, where he was a member of the creative writing club.

The comedian returned to the school in 2015 in support of its arts festival.

Justin and Dan Hawkins

Dan and Justin Hawkins, from The Darkness, went to school in Lowestoft - Credit: Ian Burt

The Darkness rockers Justin and Dan Hawkins formed the band in Lowestoft in 2000, having previously attended Kirkley High School — which now goes by the name of East Point Academy.

The brothers later returned to the school to open its new music wing in 2004.

George Orwell

George Orwell spent much of his youth in Southwold on the Suffolk coast - Credit: PA

Acclaimed author George Orwell, best known for his Animal Farm and Nineteen Eighty-Four novels, spent much of his youth living in Southwold.

The writer, real name Eric Blair, enrolled at a cram school called Craighurst in the Suffolk seaside town, where he learnt classics, English and history in order to pass the entrance exam for the Imperial Police.

Dan Hipkiss

Dan Hipkiss, who was born in Ipswich, played in the 2007 Rugby World Cup final - Credit: PA

Rugby star Dan Hipkiss was born in Ipswich, played in the 2007 Rugby World Cup final for England and won 13 caps for the national team.

He went to Hartismere School in Eye and learned his trade at Diss Rugby Club in Norfolk before turning professional.