7 last minute days out ideas you don't have to book

Published: 4:00 PM August 22, 2021

Here are some ideas for days out you do not have to book in Suffolk - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The summer holidays are drawing to a close, and we have exhausted our repertoire of days out - or had enough of booking in advance.

So here we bring you some ideas for last minute days out you can enjoy without having to plan in advance.

Beaches:

Although the weather has not been quite beach worthy this summer, there is some better weather forecast for next week and you can still have a great day out at the amusements and piers.

Clacton Pier has just recently opened their new 33 metre-high observation wheel on the seafront.

The wheel can hold up to 144 people at a time - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The observation wheel has 24 cars and can take up to 144 people at a time. As well as this Clacton beach also offers a wide range of amusements inside the pier with mini-golf and children's rides as well.

Parks

There are so many great parks you can spend hours at in Suffolk including Nowton Park, Clare Country Park, Christchurch Park and the Abbey Gardens to name a few.

Lydia found some shrimp during the wildlife morning at Clare Castle Country Park - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The best bit is you don't need to book anything, you can just turn up and spend all day chilling and playing.

A perfect place to spend a relaxing day near the end of the summer holidays before the children go back to school.

Museums

The Ipswich museum is free to visitors and a great place to learn things about the town and its history.

Ipswich Museum is home to a variety of treasures and artefacts - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Step inside the Ipswich Museum and meet animals from around the world in the Victorian Natural History Gallery, from lions to gorillas.

There is also an amazing Power of Stories exhibition at Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich which showcases stunning costumes from hit Marvel film Black Panther.

Alfred Corry Lifeboat Museum, Southwold

The museum is full of items of local history, both of the boat and the shed in the form of various artefacts connected to the industry, and an extensive collection of old photographs depicting all aspects of the boat and its crew and the history of the lives it saved.

The Alfred Corry lifeboat at the museum in Southwold. Picture: CONTRIBUTED - Credit: Archant

The museum is run by a group of dedicated volunteers near the Southwold Harbour.

Kentwell Hall

Take a walk around the stunning gardens of Kentwell Hall, near Sudbury.

Kentwell Hall in Long Melford - Credit: Archant

There are acres of gardens to explore, abundant and alive with flora. On the farm, see the lambs in the paddocks and meet the miniature Shetland ponies.

Nature Reserves

Suffolk is full of wonderful nature reserves including Bradfield Woods Nature Reserve, Arger Fen and Groton Woods and many more.

The nature reserves offer extensive walking trails and are free to enter. Most places allow dogs but they must be kept on leads at all times.

Rich with wildlife they are a great place for families to spend the day.

Norfolk & Suffolk Aviation Museum, Flixton

Located in Bungay, the museum is a great place for people to learn more about aviation history.

Nice to have a look round the Norfolk and Suffolk Aviation Museum loads to see there - Credit: citizenside.com

The museum is free and run by a group of volunteers and has a wide variety of aircraft for people to see.

The museum also regularly holds events and special days out for people to get involved in.