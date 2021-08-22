News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle

7 last minute days out ideas you don't have to book

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:00 PM August 22, 2021   
Visitors got to have a birds eye view of Clacton on the new observation wheel at the pier. Picture:

Here are some ideas for days out you do not have to book in Suffolk - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The summer holidays are drawing to a close, and we have exhausted our repertoire of days out - or had enough of booking in advance.

So here we bring you some ideas for last minute days out you can enjoy without having to plan in advance.

Beaches:

Although the weather has not been quite beach worthy this summer, there is some better weather forecast for next week and you can still have a great day out at the amusements and piers. 

Clacton Pier has just recently opened their new 33 metre-high observation wheel on the seafront. 

Visitors got to have a birds eye view of Clacton on the new observation wheel at the pier. Picture:

The wheel can hold up to 144 people at a time - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

You may also want to watch:

The observation wheel has 24 cars and can take up to 144 people at a time. As well as this Clacton beach also offers a wide range of amusements inside the pier with mini-golf and children's rides as well.

Parks 

Most Read

  1. 1 'We're making mistakes at crucial times' - Cook on 2-2 draw with MK Dons
  2. 2 Stu says: Six observations following 2-2 draw with MK Dons
  3. 3 Suffolk concert cancelled after R&B legend taken to hospital
  1. 4 Matchday Recap: How Town's 2-2 draw with MK Dons unfolded
  2. 5 Ratings: How the Blues players performed in the 2-2 draw with MK Dons
  3. 6 Ipswich Town 2 MK Dons 2: Town twice lose lead as they still wait for win
  4. 7 Car crashes into another vehicle and wall
  5. 8 Coastguard helicopter and fire crews at water rescue near Orwell Bridge
  6. 9 Mapped: What are the latest Covid stats?
  7. 10 Person dies after being hit by train

There are so many great parks you can spend hours at in Suffolk including Nowton Park, Clare Country Park, Christchurch Park and the Abbey Gardens to name a few.

Lydia found some shrimps during the wildlife morning at Clare Castle Country Park. Picture: Sarah

Lydia found some shrimp during the wildlife morning at Clare Castle Country Park - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The best bit is you don't need to book anything, you can just turn up and spend all day chilling and playing. 

A perfect place to spend a relaxing day near the end of the summer holidays before the children go back to school.

Museums 

The Ipswich museum is free to visitors and a great place to learn things about the town and its history.

Ipswich Museum is home to a variety of treasures and artefacts

Ipswich Museum is home to a variety of treasures and artefacts - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Step inside the Ipswich Museum and meet animals from around the world in the Victorian Natural History Gallery, from lions to gorillas.

There is also an amazing Power of Stories exhibition at Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich which showcases stunning costumes from hit Marvel film Black Panther. 

Alfred Corry Lifeboat Museum, Southwold

The museum is full of items of local history, both of the boat and the shed in the form of various artefacts connected to the industry, and an extensive collection of old photographs depicting all aspects of the boat and its crew and the history of the lives it saved.

The Alfred Corry lifeboat at the museum in Southwold. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The Alfred Corry lifeboat at the museum in Southwold. Picture: CONTRIBUTED - Credit: Archant

The museum is run by a group of dedicated volunteers near the Southwold Harbour.

Kentwell Hall

Take a walk around the stunning gardens of Kentwell Hall, near Sudbury.

Kentwell Hall in Long Melford Piicture: KENTWELL HALL

Kentwell Hall in Long Melford - Credit: Archant

There are acres of gardens to explore, abundant and alive with flora. On the farm, see the lambs in the paddocks and meet the miniature Shetland ponies.

Nature Reserves 

Suffolk is full of wonderful nature reserves including Bradfield Woods Nature Reserve, Arger Fen and Groton Woods and many more.

The nature reserves offer extensive walking trails and are free to enter. Most places allow dogs but they must be kept on leads at all times. 

Rich with wildlife they are a great place for families to spend the day.

Norfolk & Suffolk Aviation Museum, Flixton

Located in Bungay, the museum is a great place for people to learn more about aviation history. 

Nice to have a look round the Norfolk and Suffolk Aviation Museum loads to see there

Nice to have a look round the Norfolk and Suffolk Aviation Museum loads to see there - Credit: citizenside.com

The museum is free and run by a group of volunteers and has a wide variety of aircraft for people to see. 

The museum also regularly holds events and special days out for people to get involved in.

Days Out Guide
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The East Anglian Air Ambulance has landed in Framlingham

Suffolk Live | Updated

Police and air ambulance called after pedestrian struck by car

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Land off Church Road in Bacton which will be developed for 81 homes

Mid Suffolk Council

Go-ahead given for 81 new homes in Mid Suffolk village

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Guests were evacuated from The Mariners Freehouse, Trimely St Mary, after lunch today when a fire br

Pub owners fined nearly £60k after worker falls through cellar hatch

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Six banks in Suffolk and north Essex will find out their futures later this year

Barclays to decide future of rural branches in Suffolk and Essex

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon