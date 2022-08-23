News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle

Suffolk cottage named one of UK's best 'off-grid' holiday spots

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:51 PM August 23, 2022
Moat Cottage at The Wilderness Reserve in Suffolk.

Wilderness Reserve is a popular holiday spot on the Suffolk coast - Credit: The Wilderness Reserve

A cottage at a Suffolk holiday spot regularly visited by celebrities has been named one of the best remote stays in the UK.

Hex Cottage, at Wilderness Reserve near Saxmundham, has been included in The Times' list of the 25 best off-grid holiday spots in the country.

Wilderness Reserve, a luxury staycation hotspot, is set within 8,000 acres of private estates has almost 100 bedrooms.

Famous faces such as Jack Whitehall, Zoe Sugg and Alesha Dixon have all holidayed at the Suffolk resort this year.

Wilderness Reserve's Hex Cottage is described by The Times by as being "low on mains electricity" but "big on frills", with one night’s self-catering for two starting at £357.

The guide added: "Add an infinity of meadows, woodland and parkland, and you’re in off-grid heaven in this thatched former forester’s cottage.

"Warmth comes from candlelight and an open fire, before dinner prepared on a range cooker. You’ve got access to the estate’s swimming lake and tennis courts.

"All that and paddleboard yoga, as well as campfire marshmallow-toasting, can be easily arranged."

Suffolk Live News
Saxmundham News

Don't Miss

A closing date for The Great House in Lavenham has been announced

Suffolk Live News

Historic Suffolk hotel and restaurant set for closure

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Tyreece John-Jules celebrates his first half goal at Shrewsbury.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 3-0 win at Shrewsbury unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Here are 11 celebrities you might see around Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

11 celebrities you might spot in Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The iconic Red Arrows are expected to fly over Suffolk once again this summer

Suffolk Live News

Red Arrows set to soar over Suffolk today

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon