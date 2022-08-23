Suffolk cottage named one of UK's best 'off-grid' holiday spots

Wilderness Reserve is a popular holiday spot on the Suffolk coast - Credit: The Wilderness Reserve

A cottage at a Suffolk holiday spot regularly visited by celebrities has been named one of the best remote stays in the UK.

Hex Cottage, at Wilderness Reserve near Saxmundham, has been included in The Times' list of the 25 best off-grid holiday spots in the country.

Wilderness Reserve, a luxury staycation hotspot, is set within 8,000 acres of private estates has almost 100 bedrooms.

Famous faces such as Jack Whitehall, Zoe Sugg and Alesha Dixon have all holidayed at the Suffolk resort this year.

Wilderness Reserve's Hex Cottage is described by The Times by as being "low on mains electricity" but "big on frills", with one night’s self-catering for two starting at £357.

The guide added: "Add an infinity of meadows, woodland and parkland, and you’re in off-grid heaven in this thatched former forester’s cottage.

"Warmth comes from candlelight and an open fire, before dinner prepared on a range cooker. You’ve got access to the estate’s swimming lake and tennis courts.

"All that and paddleboard yoga, as well as campfire marshmallow-toasting, can be easily arranged."