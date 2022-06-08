'It was amazing' - Suffolk dancer on performing in Queen's Pageant Parade

Sophie Green and her partner Thomas Williamson danced in the 1950s section of the Queens Platinum Pageant parade - Credit: Sophie Green

A woman from Framlingham has described the feeling of dancing in the Queen's Platinum Pageant on Sunday as "amazing".

Sophie Green, who lives in Saxtead Road, danced with the 1950s section of the parade, commemorating the era of the Queen's coronation.

More than 10,000 people took part in the celebration, with stars like Katherine Jenkins, Chris Eubank and Sir Cliff Richard stood together on top of a 1950s bus in the event.

Ms Green revealed she was thrilled when she was asked to perform in the pageant back in February.

She said: "It was amazing. What I'd taken part in didn't really kick in until I got home that night.

The 50's decade dancers on the Mall

"It was a really surreal experience coming down Whitehall and through Admiralty Arch. The Mall just opens up in front of you and the crowds — it was an 'oh my god' moment."

Ms Green says it was her love of living history that led to her participation.

She added: "My partner and myself do Second World War living history, and the two people who organised the early 1950s section of the parade are good friends of ours.

"They were asked to select about 100 people to take part in this part of the parade, representing post-war Britain in the few years around the Queen's coronation.

"They asked us back in February if we'd be interested in doing it, and obviously we said 'yes, it will be amazing'".

The dancers met up for the first time in the Queen Elizabeth II conference centre in London, a few hours before the event

She continued: "There were no rehearsals. The entire parade was unrehearsed. We were told what dances we would be doing and we were sent videos of how they were done, so we could practice at home.

"We hadn't been as a group until that morning. It wasn't until an hour before the parade, when we were on horse guards we did a very quick run-through and that was all the practice it was. It was slightly nerve-wracking.

The 50's decade dancers on Birdgage Walk - Credit: PA

"None of us were 100% with the dance routine, but the main message that was said to us was that it wouldn't have been perfect then, so it certainly doesn't have to be perfect today.

"We were all a bit nervous, but once we got started it was more about waving to the crowd and enjoying ourselves."

However, the highlight of Ms Green's day was seeing her hometown hero Ed Sheeran perform live.

She added: "Everyone who took part in the parade was given a chance to go back down the Mall and get to the palace to watch the finale.

"We managed to get to the very front to see him perform and the Queen on the balcony.

"That was really, really good."