Suffolk military wives' children's book is flying off the shelves

Carrie Knight & Lily Steel at the book launch for Never Alone - Credit: Contributed

When Carrie Knight and Lily Steel sat down to brainstorm ideas for a collaborative book, never did they imagine how far they’d fly.

The friends are both military wives, and met through their husbands who served in the 1st Battalion Royal Anglian Regiment.

Carrie, who lives in Mildenhall, is a teacher and Lily is a doctor - but in their spare time the two like to pursue their more creative sides.

Carrie Knight & Lily Steel - Credit: Contributed

“One day we got chatting about my love of writing and her love of painting. I explained to Lily that as part of my little boy’s enthusiasm for aircraft and aviation I’d written some children’s stories based on a mascot in an aircraft on the local bases, and she suggested it would be nice if we used our creative flair to write a book together for charity,” she explains.

From there, the two stumbled upon Giraffes on Tour, a foundation dedicated to Louise Conway.

Louise sadly lost her battle with leukaemia in 2013, aged just nine. Her parents later set up a charity in her name as a way to honour Louise's memory, and raise funds for vital research.

Louise Conway - Credit: Contributed

“When Louise was first admitted to Great Ormond Street Hospital, her parents gave her the opportunity to choose a toy from the shop to keep her company when she was undergoing treatment," says Carrie. "She chose a giraffe and named him Geoffrey. He was by her side constantly, and was her source of companionship and comfort, and helped bring a smile to her when she and her family were going through such an awful time.”

When Louise passed away, her father Ian decided her legacy should carry on. He took the giraffe toy out on adventures, snapping photos of Geoffrey along the way.

Geoffrey the Giraffe - Credit: Contributed

Since its inception, Giraffes on Tour has seen Geoffrey sail on HMS Queen Elizabeth’s maiden voyage, and soar in the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight over Buckingham Palace for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. He can also frequently be seen flying with the United States Air Force from Suffolk airbases.

“It’s grown from a group of friends to having thousands of followers over just a few weeks. It’s gone from strength-to-strength, and in that time, has won a Pride of Britain Award for its fundraising efforts," adds Carrie.

Geoffrey flying in an F15E fighter jet with the 492nd Fighter Squadron from RAF Lakenheath - Credit: Contributed

After finding out about the initiative, Carrie and Lily were keen to help.

“Giraffes on Tour is lovely as it relates to the story I’ve already written. When Lily and I found out about it, we fell in love with it,” says Carrie.

Last year the friends put their heads together and created a book that showcased Geoffrey on some of his many adventures.

“We work so well together. As soon as we sat down, we started throwing ideas about to see how we could turn this into a children’s book. We first started this last August, and it’s been a bit of a whirlwind. The publishing world doesn’t tend to rush with things, but we got the book out in quite a short space of time.

Geoffrey presenting his book to Great Ormond Street Hospital - Credit: Contributed

“Because we wrote it on behalf of Giraffes on Tour, we had numerous meetings to make sure the story was absolutely fitting with Louise and her legacy. It was important to make sure everything was perfect, but we really got to the heart of it.”

With the tale and the accompanying illustrations down to a tee, the ladies were able to release their first book, entitled ‘Never Alone’.

Never Alone is based on five of Geoffrey’s real-life adventures, which include flying with flight lieutenant James Sainty, the British demo Typhoon pilot, the Red Arrows, Lockheed U-2 (nicknamed ‘Dragon Lady’), and the NHS Spitfire.

Since its release, copies have been flying off the shelves.

Geoffrey with Never Alone - Credit: Contributed

“It’s been embraced by adults and children alike, and the reception has been absolutely phenomenal. We launched Never Alone at the end of April, and so far we’ve sold about 12,000-13,000 copies. It’s been around the world, making its way to Europe, Australia, America, and Canada. It’s a lovely rhyming story and although it’s aimed at children, the story behind it is a tale of comfort, love, and friendship.

The first book has been such a success – but will there be sequel?

Geoffrey and pilot Dax in a U-2 reconnaissance plane at the edge of space - Credit: Contributed

“Most definitely. There’s a second book coming out in 2023, so Geoffrey will be hitting the shelves once again. It’s going to be a very busy year for Geoffrey. He’s done some incredible things, so it’s only fair to include his adventures in another book.”

To find out more about Geoffrey the Giraffe, visit giraffesontour.co.uk