'Blissful' Suffolk beach named as one of the best in the UK

Walberswick has been named as one of the best beaches in the UK - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A "blissful" Suffolk beach has been named as one of the best in the UK by a national newspaper.

The Times named Walberswick beach, near Southwold, as one of the best beaches in the country.

Travel writer James Stewart appreciated the calmness of the beach, which is no stranger to national recognition after it was named one of the best in England earlier this year.

Arthur and Poppy having fun in the sun in Walberswick - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Mr Stewart said: "Southwold’s Denes beach can be blissful, but for the sort of quiet that makes your soul unclench, cross the River Blyth — a £2pp 'foot ferry'-cum-rowboat will help you reach this long bank of shingle and tufty sand dunes.

"Behind is a nature reserve stuffed to the reedbeds with birdlife, plus there’s a delightful pub, The Bell, on the village green at Walberswick.

Walberswick is a popular place for dog walkers to enjoy the Suffolk coast - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"Bring your crab line: if the harbour’s good enough for the British Open Crabbing Championships, it’s good enough for you."

The village of Walberswick was also recently named as one of the poshest places to live in the UK.

With a perfect shingle and sandy beach, Walberswick was revealed as one of the most desirable village locations to live according to The Telegraph.

The Bell Inn at Walberswick is a popular pub for those taking a walk through the village - Credit: Archant

Walberswick was described as an "artistic hub" by the national newspaper, which said artists have been drawn to the Suffolk village for centuries.

The article also revealed the average house price in Walberswick is £832,131. The village is home to a number of celebrities.







