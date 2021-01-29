Westcliff Residential: The care home by the sea 

promotion

Published: 1:00 PM January 29, 2021

Residents love the sensory garden at Westcliffe as it provides a calming place for them to relax - Credit: Tracey Butcher

The Westcliff Residential Home is a 31-bed care home based in the seaside town of Felixstowe, Suffolk. The home provides individualised care packages for people who are living with a dementia and related conditions, general retirement needs and compassionate care to those with palliative and end-of-life care needs.

The home is known for offering a warm, safe, and friendly environment with a homely atmosphere, and high-quality, person-centred care – 24 hours a day. Resident’s personal history and interests are the main focus for care staff so the services can be tailored to fit their individual needs and desires.

Westcliff Residential’s aim is to maintain and improve the lifestyle of residents, offering as much personal choice and opportunities for entertainment and physical activities as possible. All the carers are highly skilled and trained in all aspects of health and social care, which includes dignity, person-centred care, equality and diversity, mental health, dementia and many more.

Home manager, Tracey Butcher says: “Our team of highly qualified and attentive staff focus on the individual needs of each of our residents, creating a uniquely tailored care plan for each person. We provide the highest quality care for physical, social, and emotional needs, remembering that a diagnosis of dementia is not just given to an individual, but to all their loved ones.

“The dedication of the staff can be seen across the board in catering, hospitality, maintenance, and the implementation of a varied activities programme meaning all our residents are catered for and no one is overlooked.”





Westcliff Residential’s facilities

The home and the grounds are fully equipped for wheelchair mobility, enabling residents to retain their freedom and independence. Residents have the benefit of generous communal spaces such as three lounges and a large but homely dining room, all of which are located on the ground floor, allowing residents the ability to move around easily and freely.

A beautiful restful garden provides a tranquil space where residents can enjoy the aroma of the flowers and take in the fresh sea air. The residents are encouraged to grow vegetables and herbs in the raised beds so they get to watch their garden flourish.

All resident rooms are decorated to high standards but are able to be redecorated to suit personal taste, if desired. The homes upper floors can be accessed via a lift and/or a stair lift to enable immobile or reduced mobility residents and visitors to move easily between floors.

Fresh food is cooked each morning offering a delightfully-balanced, nutritional diet as well as supplements and special dietary requirements, if required. All meat is sourced from Deben Butchers and fruit and vegetables also sourced from Phoenix Greengrocers. This has been the case for many years, so we know we can guarantee the quality of the main ingredients we provide our residents.

Choosing a care home can be a daunting process, so Westcliff Residential is keen to provide help and support to guide residents and families in making this very emotional and worrying decision as easy as possible.





Response to Covid-19

COVID-19 has proved a massive hurdle for care homes to keep their staff and residents – who are generally all highly vulnerable and shielding – as safe as possible. Staff are tested three times a week and residents once every 28 days.

Tracey says: “We are still facilitating visits for families and friends, which is so important to our residents and their families. We have a visiting Pod, which is situated right up close to one of lounges. The pod is heated, has lights and is weatherproof, enabling our visitors to be warm and dry, whilst the residents do not have to leave the building at all.

“There is an intercom system in place which works extremely well. Everyone is so happy with the way the pods work, and all feel that they want visits to continue in this way to ensure everyone is kept safe. I really would say that we are one big happy family!”

During this period, we are able to provide virtual tours of the home for any perspective residents, whether this is for full-term care or respite.

If you would like any more information, call 01394 285910, email tbutcher@hazelwoodcare.co.uk or awoods@hazelwoodcare.co.uk. Alternatively, visit www.westcliffcarehome.co.uk or search ‘Westcliff Residential Home c/o Hazelwood Care Ltd’ on Facebook.