Published: 7:30 PM April 26, 2021

The River Orwell provides keen photographers with the perfect silhouette, giving a stark contrast between light and dark during those crucial sunset hours. - Credit: Adam Boughey

If you're able to, get high up enough at Ipswich's waterfront and there you can capture an array of boats as well as the buildings that make up the town's skyline - Credit: Mark Nunn

At Lowestoft Harbour, you can watch the boats as they gently meander across the water at sunset - Credit: Leon John Smith

Situated on the northern shore of the River Deben is Ramsholt, a quiet village that will give you ample opportunity to snap the sunset this spring. - Credit: Kim Dewing

Overlooking the River Alde, Iken Cliff is one of the county's most stunning spots for any budding photographers, as the calm waters reflect the glowing sunset overhead - Credit: Peter Cutts

Take a stroll down the prom in Felixstowe to cast your eyes upon the stunning horizon and the array of colours the sunset provides - Credit: Daniel Davis

Due to flower from June onwards, poppies are a beautiful bloom to have in the foreground as you snap the summer sunset - Credit: Julie Kemp

Home to a number of boats floating gently in the water, Woodbridge is one of Suffolk's most picturesque photography spots. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Here's a handful of spots across the county that are ideal to help you capture that perfect sunset shot this spring.

