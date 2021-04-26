News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
9 of the best places to watch the sunset in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Danielle Lett

Published: 7:30 PM April 26, 2021   
Sunset at Orwell Bridge in Ipswich

The River Orwell provides keen photographers with the perfect silhouette, giving a stark contrast between light and dark during those crucial sunset hours. - Credit: Adam Boughey

Here's a handful of spots across the county that are ideal to help you capture that perfect sunset shot this spring.

Sunset in Woodbridge.

Home to a number of boats floating gently in the water, Woodbridge is one of Suffolk's most picturesque photography spots. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A beautiful sunset in Walberswick

There's simply no beating the wonderful fields of Walberswick during a sunset photoshoot - Credit: Paula Aldworth

A summers evening sunset over a poppy field in Burgh, Suffolk Picture: JULIE KEMP

Due to flower from June onwards, poppies are a beautiful bloom to have in the foreground as you snap the summer sunset - Credit: Julie Kemp

Sunset along the prom at Felixstowe Picture: DANIEL DAVIS/IWITNESS

Take a stroll down the prom in Felixstowe to cast your eyes upon the stunning horizon and the array of colours the sunset provides - Credit: Daniel Davis

A sunset at Iken Cliff

Overlooking the River Alde, Iken Cliff is one of the county's most stunning spots for any budding photographers, as the calm waters reflect the glowing sunset overhead - Credit: Peter Cutts

The sun setting at Ramsholt

Situated on the northern shore of the River Deben is Ramsholt, a quiet village that will give you ample opportunity to snap the sunset this spring. - Credit: Kim Dewing

A sunset over the harbour in Lowestoft Picture: LEON JOHN SMITH

At Lowestoft Harbour, you can watch the boats as they gently meander across the water at sunset - Credit: Leon John Smith

A beautiful sunset over the waterfront in Ipswich

If you're able to, get high up enough at Ipswich's waterfront and there you can capture an array of boats as well as the buildings that make up the town's skyline - Credit: Mark Nunn

Suffolk

