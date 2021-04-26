Here's a handful of spots across the county that are ideal to help you capture that perfect sunset shot this spring.
Home to a number of boats floating gently in the water, Woodbridge is one of Suffolk's most picturesque photography spots.
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
There's simply no beating the wonderful fields of Walberswick during a sunset photoshoot
- Credit: Paula Aldworth
Due to flower from June onwards, poppies are a beautiful bloom to have in the foreground as you snap the summer sunset
- Credit: Julie Kemp
Take a stroll down the prom in Felixstowe to cast your eyes upon the stunning horizon and the array of colours the sunset provides
- Credit: Daniel Davis
Overlooking the River Alde, Iken Cliff is one of the county's most stunning spots for any budding photographers, as the calm waters reflect the glowing sunset overhead
- Credit: Peter Cutts
Situated on the northern shore of the River Deben is Ramsholt, a quiet village that will give you ample opportunity to snap the sunset this spring.
- Credit: Kim Dewing
At Lowestoft Harbour, you can watch the boats as they gently meander across the water at sunset
- Credit: Leon John Smith
If you're able to, get high up enough at Ipswich's waterfront and there you can capture an array of boats as well as the buildings that make up the town's skyline
- Credit: Mark Nunn
