News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle

Promotion

Top 4 reasons why you should cycle every day

Author Picture Icon

Chad Holroyd

Published: 10:20 AM August 11, 2021   
Two female friends cycling at Suffolk County Council

Love to Ride encourages beginners and seasoned cyclists alike to get involved in Cycle September, in order to enjoy their exercise and compete to earn prizes. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Exercise isn’t always easy to fit into your day, but cycling could well be the answer to improving your health and having fun while doing it. 

Suffolk County Council has partnered with Love to Ride UK to introduce the Cycle September scheme, allowing veteran cyclists as well beginners to get on their bikes, earn points and prizes and improve their mental and physical health. 

Colin Grogan, sport, health and inclusion manager at Suffolk County Council, shares how the scheme can benefit you.

Three men cycling at Suffolk County Council, Suffolk

Cycle September is a great way to engage in regular exercise with friends and family, whilst climbing the leader boards and earning points. - Credit: Getty Images/Image Source

1) Helps you get your daily exercise  

Engaging in a healthy amount of physical activity can be challenging, especially when you have a desk job. Taking part in cycling programmes such as Cycle September is a great way to stay active and make your exercise time enjoyable. Friends and family can compete with each other to earn points to win prizes and climb the leader boards.  

2) It benefits your community 

During lockdown, it became difficult to engage in communal exercise, but heading out with a friend became one of the few pleasures still enjoyed. Love to Ride helps local communities by collecting data, measuring the distance covered and recording the cycling frequency of individuals and groups. 

Colin commented: “By taking part in Cycle September, people can contribute to the improvement of their community. The data that is collected can then be used to inform positive infrastructure decisions, which will directly support cyclists and the local area.” 

Group of cyclists at Suffolk County Council

Taking part in the Cycle September programme by cycling regularly can have a positive impact on cardiovascular and mental health. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

  1. 1 'He will never leave us' - Tributes to Freddie, 5
  2. 2 Matchday Recap: Town can't find equaliser as Blues exit cup
  3. 3 James Hazell hits out at BBC after leaving Radio Suffolk
  1. 4 Former Blues coach is surprise front runner for MK Dons post
  2. 5 WATCH! Biggest regret? 'Going to Ipswich'... Roy Keane, 50 today!
  3. 6 'Loving partner, daughter and sister' named after fatal A12 crash
  4. 7 Ipswich Town 0-1 Newport County: Youngsters impress but Blues exit at first hurdle
  5. 8 'I feel sorry for Michael'... Pompey boss on Jacobs' collapsed move to Town
  6. 9 Lorry overturns and spills 20 tonnes of soil after crash in Sudbury
  7. 10 Barry and Aluko set for Town debuts in Cup, but who else will play?

3) Cycling can improve mental and physical health 

In addition to improving fitness and contributing to weight loss, cycling helps to build muscle and is a low-impact activity that reduces your chances of incurring an injury.  

Colin said: “Those who take part in the Love to Ride programme and implement daily cycling, notice improvements to their physical and mental health. Daily cycling can also help improve cardiovascular health and reduce the risk of developing long-term health conditions in the future.”  

“Cyclist commuters take half the sick leave of their non-biking co-workers. It also dramatically reduces their chances of heart disease, cancer and premature death.”  

4) It’s good for the planet

Group of cyclists in park at Suffolk County Council

Love to Ride's collected data can be used to inform positive infrastructure decisions, track collective mileage and CO2 savings. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Now that Covid restrictions are starting to lift, reducing our carbon footprint as much as possible has become an even greater priority. Love to Ride has several incentives in place to ensure that people are aware of the positive environmental impact of cycling to work.  

Colin explains: “Groups and individuals are encouraged to record their results and see how much CO2 they have saved by taking part in the scheme. You can also access collective mileage, level of group participation and much more on your Love to Ride profile. 

“Comparing scores to others on the leader boards, both in the UK and internationally, fosters a real sense of working towards a common goal.” 

Register before 11:59pm on August 31, 2021, to be entered into the prize draw for the chance to win one of three £100 local bike shop gift cards. 

For more information and to register with Love to Ride's Cycle September scheme, visit lovetoride.net/suffolk. Businesses interested in learning how Love to Ride can benefit you and your employees can contact local project manager Gayle Amorowson. Email gayle@lovetoride.org to arrange an informal discussion. 

Health
Cycling
Suffolk County Council
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A person walks their dog on the A14

Motorists stuck on A14 after Orwell Bridge closure 'started walking dogs'

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Severe delays were caused on the Orwell Bridge this evening

Suffolk Live | Updated

Man detained over 'causing public nuisance' on Orwell Bridge as A14 reopens

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Police at the scene of an incident in Kings Street, Sudbury

Updated

Man taken to hospital following Sudbury assault

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Simon and Lucia Lucas are the new owners of The Green Man in Tunstall Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

7 of the best restaurants in Suffolk picked by readers

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon