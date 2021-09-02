Promotion
Vote now for your favourite jersey design ahead of the Women’s Tour cycle race
- Credit: Archant
The finalists for the Women’s Tour Design a Jersey competition have been revealed. But which one is your favourite?
Budding artists have embraced the upcoming Women’s Tour cycle race by creating some fantastic jersey designs featuring everything from clever use of the Suffolk flag to Essex landmarks.
And now it’s time to choose your favourites, which will be turned into real jerseys for the successful designers to present to the winners of either Stage 4, 5 or 6 of the Women’s Tour, which is heading to our region on October 8-9.
There are four categories in the competition: Stage 5 under 15s, Stage 5 over 15s, Stage 6 under 15s, and Stage 6 over 15s. Three finalists have been chosen for each category by the judging panel, which comprised representatives of the East of England Co-op, and Frinton-based rider Clover Murray, whose team CAMS-Basso Bikes will be competing in the Women’s Tour.
Clover said: “It’s brilliant to see people getting behind the Women’s Tour and this fun competition. I was really impressed with the imagination and creativity of all the entries and I enjoyed helping to judge the competition.
“I particularly loved the ones incorporating many of the fabulous Essex and Suffolk landmarks and countryside! I can’t wait to see the winners’ designs come to life.”
Nikki Insley, head of membership, community and insight for the East of England Co-op, added: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who entered the competition, we’ve been really impressed by how creative and vibrant the entries have been.
“We’re proud to be hosting some of the world’s best female cyclists in our region for the Women’s Tour and it’s great that our community is getting behind this exciting event. It’s lovely to see that so much time and effort has gone into creating these designs, so make sure you have a good look through the shortlist and vote for your winner.”
Peter Hodges, PR and marketing director at SweetSpot Group, which organises the race, said: “It is great to see all of the entries and the creativity and passion that has gone into them and we can’t wait to see who wins!
“We’d like to thank everyone that has taken the time to enter – it shows the great support and enthusiasm there is for the Women’s Tour. The countdown is on and we look forward to the racing getting underway in just over a month’s time.”
Full details about the Women’s Tour race and routes can be found on the Women’s Tour website at www.womenstour.co.uk
HOW TO VOTE
To vote for your favourite jerseys, simply click on the polls below and pick your favourite
Remember, you can vote in all four categories. Voting closes at midnight on September 9.
Stage 5 - under 15s
Designed by Mila, from Colchester
Judges’ comments: It’s eye-catching and appealing for the finish of the Women’s Tour in our seaside town of Clacton-on-sea.
Designed by Seth, from Colchester
Judges’ comments: This jersey is very topical and represents life emerging from a pandemic.
Designed by Elizabeth, from Colchester
Judges’ comments: A fashionable design that incorporates the Women’s Tour colour scheme and logo.
Stage 5 - over 15s
Designed by Joanne, from Colchester
Judges’ comments: We love the colour scheme and the incorporation of the mechanical cogs on the bike route.
Designed by Gemma, from Colchester
Judges’ comments: There’s so much detail on the Essex landmarks - everything from Colchester Castle to the windmills out at sea in Clacton-on-sea.
Designed by Jonathan, from Colchester
Judges’ comments: A perfect design for Stage 5 - proud to fly the flag for Essex. We particularly like the wording on the back pockets.
Stage 6 - under 15s
Designed by Eloise, from Finsbury Park, London
Judges’ comments: We love the intricate detail included on this design, especially the incorporation of the bike in the centre.
Designed by Jake, from Haverhill
Judges’ comments: The incorporation of the Women’s Tour colours on the back of the jersey is great - this would be a super cool jersey to wear.
Designed by Luke, from Haverhill
Judges’ comments: The pride flag painted across the front of this jersey gives a clear message that “Everyone is equal!”
Stage 6 - over 15s
Designed by Paul, from Wickham Market
Judges’ comments: A very professional design with the route mapped out on the front and back of the jersey. We particularly love the Suffolk flag crown.
Designed by Daisy, from Great Wratting
Judges’ comments: What a topical jersey and what a great message this is for us to live by - saving our planet by riding our bikes more.
Designed by Hannah, from Framlingham
Judges’ comments: We love the explanation that this design represents the straw bales and sea of Suffolk. The abstract design has great imagery behind it.