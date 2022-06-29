My East Anglian Life: 'I make swords and axes for a living'

One of the most popular and well-loved fictional genres, fantasy, is everywhere.

From the classic Lord of the Ring franchise, to the more recent Game of Thrones series, there’s just something fascinating about watching sword-slinging warriors as they make their way through ancient lands, or as they chop wood in medieval forests.

But have you ever stopped and wondered who makes said swords and axes that you see in film and television?

Head into the ountryside and there you will find Kingdom Forge, one of the region’s only blacksmithing workshops.

For years, it has been specialising in crafting axes, swords, and other high-quality pieces of metalwork, harnessing a combination of traditional and modern techniques.

Owner Paul Stoddart became enamoured with blacksmithing and the works of Isambard Kingdom Brunel as a youngster, and has been following his passion ever since – with some of his pieces making their way onto the big screen.

“I visited Brunel's SS Great Britain in Bristol when I was a kid and it was so inspiring, seeing all of the engineering feats that were possible. That’s what inspired to pursue a career in metalwork later in life,” he says.

After leaving the Royal Hospital School in Ipswich, Paul made the move to Hereford in order to study at the National School of Blacksmithing.

“Within a week I realised I loved it,” he adds.

After completing his studies, Paul made the move back home – and soon realised it was a no-brainer that he had to set up his own blacksmithing forge back on familiar turf.

In 2013, Kingdom Forge was born. Continuing to draw on the works of Isambard Kingdom Brunel and other civil engineering greats of the Victorian era and beyond, Paul adds: “Brunel was a mechanical and civil engineer who revolutionised transport and modern engineering. I particularly admire his 'can-do' attitude and innovative thinking. Without Brunel, Great Britain would not be as we know it today.”

The 19th century engineer is such an inspiration to Paul that he’s named his business after him – and has even incorporated his iconic top hat into the logo.

Take one step inside Paul’s blacksmithing studio in Brundish, and it’s exactly how one might envisage it – filled with tools and supplies galore. Think hammers, anvils, mallets. The lot.

And surprisingly, while metal and steelwork is all around us, blacksmiths are actually far and few between. “There’s about 2,000 of us across the UK, and we’re one of the largest,” he says.

Keen to pick the numbers up and help spread the joys of this time-honoured craft, Paul runs courses and sessions at his forge, where anyone, regardless of age or skillset, can learn the art of blacksmithing.

“I teach around 500 students a year, and offer an introduction to blacksmithing, as well as an axe-making class.”

And while you might think it’s mostly men who err towards this trade – you'd be wrong.

“It’s an absolute mix - my students come from all walks of life and are of all abilities. From people with physical and learning difficulties, to those who want to pursue it as a career, to those who just want to come here on a stag party and have a laugh, there’s no particular type of blacksmith.”

But how does one turn molten metal into a powerful and hefty axe?

“To make an axe, what we do is heat up a big piece of steel in our coal forges. It then goes under a big press and we make a hole through. Then, using our big power hammers, which weigh about five to six tonnes each, we forge and manipulate and squeeze the material to the correct shape.

“Then when the axe is forged into the correct shape, we grind, heat treat, polish, and shaft it before sending it to the customer.”

Paul is such a dab hand at blacksmithing that he churns out around eight axes on average per week. When students and newcomers come to his studio, they can craft their very own axe over the course of a day.

“My swords are only on commission though, and we don’t make a huge amount of them due to the cost – mine cost anywhere between £2,000 and £5,000. But we’ve worked with companies such as The Royal Armouries, and the Tower of London. We also make swords for the film and TV industry.”

Most recently, Paul’s swords have been commissioned for the upcoming 2023 live-action adaptation of Disney’s Snow White.

“Blacksmithing is definitely one of the hardest jobs out there – but it’s also one of the most rewarding, amazing traditional crafts there is. It’s a fantastic skill, and there’s a reason it’s called ‘the king of all trades’. It one of the oldest, and goes back 4,000 years. It’s just an amazing craft with so much possibility, and a beautiful community as well.”

To find out more about Paul and the work he does, visit kingdomforge.co.uk