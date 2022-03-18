Framlingham to host world premiere performance of award-winning book
- Credit: Reverend Chris Davey
The production of an award-winning children's book is set to have its world premiere in Framlingham.
Children from Sing Praise, a church after-school club called in Framlingham, are preparing to perform an adaptation of the 2019 Waterstones book of the year – Charlie Mackesy’s The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse.
The youngsters will perform over three nights at St Michael’s Church in Framlingham, after receiving a grant from the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation, which enabled them to put on the show.
Reverend Chris Davey, the production's scriptwriter, said: “As the children started to come back after lockdown, we wanted to do something that would help them to address some of the anxiety issues and fears that Covid had brought.
“So, we were looking for a vehicle that allowed us to do that. We were well aware of the book, so I created a story from the book and we have added some original songs set to music composed by Suffolk musician Bryan Hall.”
Rev Davey said the production offered the children a chance to speak about their feelings after the negative impacts of coronavirus lockdowns.
He said: “We’ve used the journey of putting the performance on to allow the children to talk about feelings, so we have done some journaling with them.
“Each week we have taken an image from the book. The first image was what do you do when your heart hurts. We have used those kinds of images to allow the children to talk about their feelings and to be reflective.
Most Read
- 1 Stradbroke pub reopens after foodie transformation
- 2 Ipswich Town confirms purchase of land near stadium
- 3 'I definitely want to come back' - Celina sees his future at Ipswich
- 4 Police clamp down on illegal car washes in Suffolk
- 5 Rogue tree surgeons ask for cash after cutting hedges in Bury St Edmunds
- 6 Revealed: Full list of influential leaders named in this year's Suffolk 100
- 7 Man in 60s dies after hang gliding accident in mid Suffolk
- 8 Suspected drug dealers arrested after police raid west Suffolk home
- 9 Seven miles of tailbacks on A14 after crash involving car and lorry
- 10 Village pub vet plans set to be refused following public backlash
“It’s always good if children talk about their feelings, in a way they know is safe, and singing and drama is a really good way for children to enter into that space of emotion.”
The children, from Sir Robert Hitcham Primary School and Thomas Mills High School, both in Framlingham, will first take to the stage on March 25.
Rev Davey said: “They are enjoying performing. We have a really good director and musical director so they are enjoying being together again and working with purpose.”