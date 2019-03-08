£1.1 million cash boost for cycle facilities at region's train stations

Newmarket's railway station will see an extra 50 cycle spaces as part of a £1.1 million investment to improve facilities across the region.

Greater Anglia has welcomed the cash boost - which will see an extra 510 cycle spaces installed at seven stations in East Anglia as well as improved lighting and CCTV at some stations.

Where has the money come from?

The money has come from the Department for Transport's Cycle Rail Programme and Suffolk County Council, Essex County Council, Fenland District Council and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA).

Which stations will benefit?

A £15,000 contribution from Suffolk County Council will see the 50 additional spaces at Newmarket, with Braintree (50 spaces), Manningtree (100 spaces), Marks Tey (100 spaces) Audley End (100 spaces) and Chelmsford (60 spaces) in Essex benefiting from a £133,000 boost from the county council.

March station, in Cambridgeshire, will also get 50 additional spaces through support and investment of Fenland District Council and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA).

What else is being done?

Greater Anglia will provide a mix of new covered and open cycle parking spaces and conversion of single tier bike racks to double tier.

Lighting and CCTV coverage will also be improved at cycle parks at some of the stations.

What is Greater Anglia saying?

Simone Bailey, Greater Anglia director of asset management, said: "We're thrilled to have received this funding from the Department for Transport and our local councils.

"With more people choosing to live in our region and travel by train, we are seeing increasing numbers of people cycling to stations so we're keen to expand our cycling facilities, especially as it helps people to minimise their carbon footprint for the entire length of their journeys."

What are Suffolk and Essex county councils saying?

Mary Evans, Suffolk County Council cabinet member for highways, transport and rural issues, said: "Suffolk County Council was delighted to invest in this project, which will improve the provision of cycle parking at Newmarket Station.

"In 2015 we worked with partners to invest in upgrading the cycle parking facilities at the station and these are in high demand.

"The new spaces will enable the station to be more accessible by environmentally friendly modes of transport and give people the confidence to cycle to the station knowing they will have a secure place to store their bike."

Kevin Bentley, deputy leader of Essex County Council and cabinet member for infrastructure, said: "I am thrilled and delighted that our £133k investment is creating an extra 410 new cycle parking spaces at stations across Essex.

"This is part of our commitment to help make it easier for people to travel across Essex, bringing communities together and connecting people to services, employment and learning opportunities. It also secures sustainable development and protects the environment. It truly is money well spent."