£1.1 million cash boost for cycle facilities at region's train stations

PUBLISHED: 14:16 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:16 20 June 2019

Newmarket railway station is one of the stations which will benefit from funding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Newmarket's railway station will see an extra 50 cycle spaces as part of a £1.1 million investment to improve facilities across the region.

Greater Anglia has welcomed the cash boost - which will see an extra 510 cycle spaces installed at seven stations in East Anglia as well as improved lighting and CCTV at some stations.

Where has the money come from?

The money has come from the Department for Transport's Cycle Rail Programme and Suffolk County Council, Essex County Council, Fenland District Council and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA).

Which stations will benefit?

A £15,000 contribution from Suffolk County Council will see the 50 additional spaces at Newmarket, with Braintree (50 spaces), Manningtree (100 spaces), Marks Tey (100 spaces) Audley End (100 spaces) and Chelmsford (60 spaces) in Essex benefiting from a £133,000 boost from the county council.

March station, in Cambridgeshire, will also get 50 additional spaces through support and investment of Fenland District Council and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA).

What else is being done?

Greater Anglia will provide a mix of new covered and open cycle parking spaces and conversion of single tier bike racks to double tier.

Lighting and CCTV coverage will also be improved at cycle parks at some of the stations.

What is Greater Anglia saying?

Simone Bailey, Greater Anglia director of asset management, said: "We're thrilled to have received this funding from the Department for Transport and our local councils.

"With more people choosing to live in our region and travel by train, we are seeing increasing numbers of people cycling to stations so we're keen to expand our cycling facilities, especially as it helps people to minimise their carbon footprint for the entire length of their journeys."

What are Suffolk and Essex county councils saying?

Mary Evans, Suffolk County Council cabinet member for highways, transport and rural issues, said: "Suffolk County Council was delighted to invest in this project, which will improve the provision of cycle parking at Newmarket Station.

"In 2015 we worked with partners to invest in upgrading the cycle parking facilities at the station and these are in high demand.

"The new spaces will enable the station to be more accessible by environmentally friendly modes of transport and give people the confidence to cycle to the station knowing they will have a secure place to store their bike."

Kevin Bentley, deputy leader of Essex County Council and cabinet member for infrastructure, said: "I am thrilled and delighted that our £133k investment is creating an extra 410 new cycle parking spaces at stations across Essex.

"This is part of our commitment to help make it easier for people to travel across Essex, bringing communities together and connecting people to services, employment and learning opportunities. It also secures sustainable development and protects the environment. It truly is money well spent."

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

23 bus routes in Suffolk are under threat - find out which ones here

There are 23 bus routes in Suffolk under threat as Suffolk County Council announces it is pulling its subsidy funding. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

