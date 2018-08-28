Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

1,200 homes and businesses left without gas after pipe damaged

PUBLISHED: 08:55 13 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:06 13 November 2018

Households and businesses in Eye could be without gas for days after damage to a pipe. Picture: Cadet

Households and businesses in Eye could be without gas for days after damage to a pipe. Picture: Cadet

Archant

Hundreds of households are been left without gas after a pipe was damaged during work with people being warned they may not be reconnected for days.

About 1,200 homes and businesses in Eye had been hit by the loss of gas supplies. Picture: CadetAbout 1,200 homes and businesses in Eye had been hit by the loss of gas supplies. Picture: Cadet

About 1,200 homes and businesses in Eye have lost their supply after a gas pipe was damaged by a third party working on an industrial estate at Eye Airfield yesterday.

Engineers from local gas network Cadent worked to stop the leak and work will continue today to repair the pipe and restore supplies; however, people in the village close to the Norfolk-Suffolk border woke up this morning to discover they have no gas supply.

A Cadent spokesman urged people not to do anything themselves. Engineers will instead visit every affected household and business to safely switch off the gas supply at the meter while the pipe it fixed.

Once they re-commission the gas network they will have to return to every home to switch the gas back on.

Cadet engineers will visit every affected household and business in Eye to switch off gas supplies at the meter. Picture: CadetCadet engineers will visit every affected household and business in Eye to switch off gas supplies at the meter. Picture: Cadet

He said: “At this stage we don’t know exactly how long this process is going to take but it could be several days before we get everyone back on gas.

“To restore gas supplies Cadent engineers will first need to visit every home and business in the village to safely turn off the gas supply at the meter. Please make sure someone is at home or make arrangements so that we can access your home or business.

“The sooner we are able to switch every supply off, the quicker we will be able to get gas back on to everyone. All our engineers carry ID badges. Please check their ID before allowing anyone into your home.”

Cadent has set up a customer centre at Eye Community Centre, on Magdalen Street, where people can get information and advice. A special hotline has been set up to help vulnerable people.

The spokesman added: “We are ensuring customers in vulnerable situations – elderly people, those who are chronically sick, people with disabilities, families with babies or very young children – are getting assistance.”

Anyone who knows of someone in a vulnerable situation or for further enquiries about the incident call 0345 8351111.

New ‘There’s no justice’ – Police reveal outcome of patient deaths probe

08:24 Emily Townsend
Melanie Leahy with son Matt Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Police will take no further action following a major investigation into up to 25 deaths at an Essex mental health trust, families have been informed.

ATM stolen in Witham ram raid

19 minutes ago Michael Steward
An ATM was stolen following a ram raid in Witham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A cash machine was stolen by ram raiders following another incident in Essex this morning.

Millwall fan arrested on A14 on suspicion of speeding and drug driving after Norwich thriller

42 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
The A14 at Copdock, near Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

A Millwall supporter was stopped by police on his way home from his side’s crushing injury time defeat to Norwich City – and then arrested on suspicion of road offences.

1,200 homes and businesses left without gas after pipe damaged

54 minutes ago Simon Parkin
Households and businesses in Eye could be without gas for days after damage to a pipe. Picture: Cadet

Hundreds of households are been left without gas after a pipe was damaged during work with people being warned they may not be reconnected for days.

Size isn’t everything! Town’s ‘small’ Christmas tree divides opinion

08:17 Suzanne Day
Has the Angel Hill Christmas tree shrunk? Picture: CHRISTINE DAY

It is sometimes said that bigger is better - but despite some disquiet over the size of one Suffolk town’s Christmas tree this year, others say it is quality rather than quantity which really matters.

Firefighters save injured swan which was stranded on island

07:36 Michael Steward
Firefighters rescued a swan off Quay Street in Manningtree Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Essex firefighters rescued a badly injured swan which had found itself on a muddy island around 50 metres from shore in Manningtree.

Fight against drug gangs hindered by austerity, campaigners claim

07:25 Andrew Papworth
Police officers raid a house in Ipswich as part of a day of action targeting those suspected of supplying class A drugs. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

The battle against Suffolk drug gangs is being hindered by a lack of resource, it has been claimed - after a round of government funding left the county short-changed.

Most read

Updated Huge tailbacks after lorry crash on A14 roundabout

Police are at the scene of a serious crash on the A14 near Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Old dogs, new tricks - how Lambert’s changes have brought improvement on the pitch

Paul Lambert has made a few changes to Ipswich Town's approach since his arrival.

Two families in a Suffolk village unite to bring their dilapidated local pub back to life

Manager of the Brewers pub, Jake Bennett-Day, and the head chef, Dan Russell, with the two families from the village who have bought the pub – James Austin and his wife, Zos Austin on the left and Martin and Sheona Fraser on the right.

Historian Dan Snow reveals he ‘almost died’ in the River Deben

Dan Snow signed copies of his new book On This Day in History Picture: AMY GIBBONS

Toy bargains before Black Friday - sales from Argos, Smyths and The Entertainer

Lego City Capital Construction Set is in the toy sale at Argos. Picture: ARGOS

1.200 homes and businesses in Eye without gas after pipe is damaged

Homes and businesses in Eye are without gas Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24