Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 31°C

min temp: 18°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Newmarket leisure centre to get £1.8m revamp

PUBLISHED: 15:22 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:22 24 July 2019

Newmarket Leisure Centre Picture: ABBEYCROFT LEISURE

Newmarket Leisure Centre Picture: ABBEYCROFT LEISURE

Archant

Newmarket Leisure Centre is to undergo a £1.8 million renovation.

An improved gym, new changing rooms and new studios are among some of the improvements to be made.

A further £300,000 is ear-marked for improving the car park - £7,000 will be spent initially to study how it is used to better manage it.

It is hoped this will allow the council to be able to offer a free but limited waiting time, as at other destinations.

West Suffolk Council's Cabinet confirmed the investment at its meeting on Tuesday 23 July.

Subject to final approval, work is set to begin at the end of August and be completed in phases to ensure minimum impact on users.

Jo Rayner, West Suffolk Council cabinet member for leisure, culture and community hubs said: "I am delighted we can press on with giving Newmarket the upgraded leisure centre it deserves.

"The staff and users have a very supportive relationship which is a great starting point for ensuring everyone is kept informed throughout the process."

The investment is designed to encourage more people to be more active, and to reduce the management fee paid by owner West Suffolk Council to its leisure provider, not-for-profit charitable social enterprise, Abbeycroft Leisure.

The first phase will be undertaken on the first floor, to provide an enhanced gym and brand new changing rooms.

Work will then move to the ground floor to provide a brand new soft play and sensory play area, and café and hospitality area.

Finally, the new studios on the first floor and ground floor spin facilities will be completed early summer 2020.

You may also want to watch:

The sports hall and swim facilities are not affected.

Warren Smyth, chief executive of Abbeycroft Leisure, which manages leisure centres on West Suffolk Council's behalf said: "The successful refit of Haverhill Leisure Centre has just been delivered by the project team. We have taken that learning and spent time understanding how it can be enhance the Newmarket experience.

"Our gym team here has won national recognition as the Leisure Trust Gym Of The Year and we are also working on health on referral work, with an NHS studio and closer ties to practitioners.

"The soft play and sensory play will help give young children an active start to life, as well as a social space, and the range of exercise classes will be expanded with additional studios.

"We hope customers will be delighted with the outcome."

Cabinet also

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Brian Nunn, 82, who has been missing from his Leiston home since Friday, has been spotted on dash cam footage. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Matchday Recap: Notts County draw marred by Nydam injury

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Brian Nunn, 82, who has been missing from his Leiston home since Friday, has been spotted on dash cam footage. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Matchday Recap: Notts County draw marred by Nydam injury

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Region hit by 15,000 lightning strikes overnight – with highs of 37C on the way

One of the strikes captured on camera on the outskirts of Suffolk, near Sudbury Picture: MATT DE LA BRUYERE

Suffolk man accused of operating cannabis factory and laundering money

Peter Usher appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday Picture: ARCHANT

Striking photo shows brewing storm as sun rises over iconic pier

Sarah Groves took this stunning picture of a storm brewing at the sun rose over Southwold Pier. Picture: SARAH GROVES

Newmarket leisure centre to get £1.8m revamp

Newmarket Leisure Centre Picture: ABBEYCROFT LEISURE

Nino Severino: Lowry’s win in the Open shows the importance of mental toughness

Shane Lowry with the famed Claret Jug after winning the Open on Sunday. Picture: PA SPORT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists