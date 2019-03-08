Newmarket leisure centre to get £1.8m revamp

Newmarket Leisure Centre is to undergo a £1.8 million renovation.

An improved gym, new changing rooms and new studios are among some of the improvements to be made.

A further £300,000 is ear-marked for improving the car park - £7,000 will be spent initially to study how it is used to better manage it.

It is hoped this will allow the council to be able to offer a free but limited waiting time, as at other destinations.

West Suffolk Council's Cabinet confirmed the investment at its meeting on Tuesday 23 July.

Subject to final approval, work is set to begin at the end of August and be completed in phases to ensure minimum impact on users.

Jo Rayner, West Suffolk Council cabinet member for leisure, culture and community hubs said: "I am delighted we can press on with giving Newmarket the upgraded leisure centre it deserves.

"The staff and users have a very supportive relationship which is a great starting point for ensuring everyone is kept informed throughout the process."

The investment is designed to encourage more people to be more active, and to reduce the management fee paid by owner West Suffolk Council to its leisure provider, not-for-profit charitable social enterprise, Abbeycroft Leisure.

The first phase will be undertaken on the first floor, to provide an enhanced gym and brand new changing rooms.

Work will then move to the ground floor to provide a brand new soft play and sensory play area, and café and hospitality area.

Finally, the new studios on the first floor and ground floor spin facilities will be completed early summer 2020.

The sports hall and swim facilities are not affected.

Warren Smyth, chief executive of Abbeycroft Leisure, which manages leisure centres on West Suffolk Council's behalf said: "The successful refit of Haverhill Leisure Centre has just been delivered by the project team. We have taken that learning and spent time understanding how it can be enhance the Newmarket experience.

"Our gym team here has won national recognition as the Leisure Trust Gym Of The Year and we are also working on health on referral work, with an NHS studio and closer ties to practitioners.

"The soft play and sensory play will help give young children an active start to life, as well as a social space, and the range of exercise classes will be expanded with additional studios.

"We hope customers will be delighted with the outcome."

