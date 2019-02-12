Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Torch-lit procession and music festival - ideas for Bury St Edmunds abbey millennium celebrations

PUBLISHED: 16:43 28 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:56 28 February 2019

Members of the Abbey Heritage Partnership. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY BOROUGH COUNCIL

Members of the Abbey Heritage Partnership. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY BOROUGH COUNCIL

Archant

An award of £10,000 is helping to get fundraising rolling for an ambitious series of events to celebrate 1,000 years since the abbey at Bury St Edmunds was founded.

The Millennium celebrations in 2020 will mark the “hugely significant” anniversary for the market town, which is home to the Abbey of Saint Edmund and St Edmundsbury Cathedral.

The 2020 millennium celebrations co-ordinating group, a town-wide federation of organisations including the Abbey of St Edmund Heritage Partnership, town council and the cathedral, have come up with first ideas for a £300,000 series of events over seven months and starting in the May.

On Wednesday, February 27, Bury St Edmunds Town Council agreed to support the programme with an award of £10,000.

The plans include a torch-lit procession and light trail through the Abbey Gardens, an exhibition of some original abbey manuscripts on loan from Cambridge University, and culminating in a ‘spectacle of light’ projected onto the cathedral tower in November for a St Edmund’s Day finale.

Richard Summers, co-ordinator of the Abbey of St Edmund Heritage Partnership, said they were delighted to have been granted the funding, which he described as a “first step” towards raising the money for the events.

Mr Summers, who is leading the applications for public sector funding on behalf of the co-ordinating group, said: “It’s a hugely significant anniversary for the town. It got its name from St Edmund.

“Next year marks 1,000 years since the Benedictine abbey was founded by King Canute all that time ago. As they say, the rest is history.

“Studies last year made it pretty clear that the shrine of St Edmund is nationally significant. He was the national saint at one time.”

The abbey, which housed the body of the martyred King Edmund, was established as a Benedictine foundation in 1020.

For hundreds of years pilgrims from around the world came to worship at the abbey in veneration of St Edmund, the then patron Saint of England.

The abbey grew in strength and wealth until the dissolution of the monasteries by Henry VIII in the 16th century when it was dismantled and fell into ruin.

Mr Summers said an important part of the celebrations is to involve local people, particularly youngsters, and for the community to come together to celebrate the origins of the town.

Bury St Edmunds Town Clerk Greg Luton said: “These celebrations resonate with councillors, local residents and people beyond our locality.

“The town council grant of £10,000 will help start the process of pulling in funds from a number of sources including the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

“The town councillors were very impressed with the array of activities that are going to take place and showed their support by voting through these funds.”

Mr Summers said local businesses have also pledged funds in offers of sponsorship of at least £60,000.

Other initial ideas for the programme of celebrations include outdoor medieval mystery plays by the Theatre Royal, schools’ art exhibition in the Apex and a focal weekend of events in July including a stage in the Abbey Gardens, a music festival, school performances and a public picnic.

For more information about the abbey of St Edmund see here.

Most Read

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Most Read

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Does Ipswich need a northern bypass? Public consultation to be launched into project

Could a northern bypass solve Ipswich's gridlock worries? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

First new Greater Anglia Intercity style train passes through Ipswich

The first 12-car Intercity-style train travels through Ipswich on its way from the Channel Tunnel to Norwich. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA/NICK STRUGNELL

Mental health support to be ‘beefed up’ in weeks following Brexit

Left to right, NSFT chief executive Antek Lejk, non-executive director Tim Newcomb, chief nurse Diane Hull, chief operating officer Stuart Richardson, non-executive director Adrian Matthews. Photos: NSFT

Murder victim found with defence wounds, court hears

Colchester murder victim Gordon McGhee Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Missing Suffolk man found in Exeter after emotional family appeal

Police confirmed Lawrence Shipp has been located in Exeter Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists