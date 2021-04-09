Published: 4:30 PM April 9, 2021

It is hoped that 10 empty premises in Bury St Edmunds will have new occupants after a "huge vote in confidence in the town centre."

On Monday, April 12 businesses will be opening back up again in after the national lockdown, including five new businesses that moved into the town during the pandemic, including a salon and a traditional cheesemongers.

Because of the attractiveness of the town to businesses, the Business Improvement District organisation Our Bury St Edmunds believe that 10 premises that were empty when the country went into a national lockdown will be occupied as the country emerges from it.

Our Bury St Edmunds Chief Executive Mark Cordell, said: "It’s a huge vote of confidence in Bury St Edmunds town centre that we have this level of investment.

"There are a number in the hospitality and wellbeing sectors opening and plans for three new shops in the Buttermarket.

Mark Cordell, CEO at ourburystedmunds BID. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brownn

"A further five empty units have also had interest from prospective new tenants and in total I’m expecting 10 premises that were empty when we went into lockdown to be occupied as we emerge from it.

You may also want to watch:

“We know how much the loyal customers of our town centre want to be able to support their favourite businesses and we’ve already seen that with the launch last year of the Our Bury St Edmunds Town Centre Gift Card.

"Nearly 60 different businesses can now accept it both in person and in some cases online for those who are not venturing out as much.

"It’s another way of supporting the town centre and shopping local.”

A YouTube video that showcases the town as part of the 'Bury Bouncing Back' campaign will air at the weekend on the Our Bury St Edmunds YouTube channel and social media streams.