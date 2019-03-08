Top 10 marathon target for Sam
PUBLISHED: 11:29 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:29 27 June 2019
Archant
Runner Sam Walker will be clocking up the miles with a gruelling 10 marathons in 10 days for charity.
Sam, of Great Cornard, near Sudbury, is taking on the challenge to raise £3,000 for the Bright Horizons Foundation for Children.
This is a charity which creates play environments for children in places such as domestic refuges, homeless shelters, hopitals and prisons.
Sam, who is deputy manager of Great Cornard Nursery and Pre-School, said: "They enable children to have fun, learn and heal from trauma through play.
"I've raised money for two of these now, it's a charity that's quite close to what I do in working with children."
Mum-of-two Sam will be running the marathons from Thursday June 27 to Saturday July 6 and was feeling quietly confident.
"I've done 20 marathons to date but this is definitely my biggest challenge so far," she said.
Donations can be made at Sam's JustGiving page.