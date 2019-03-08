Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Top 10 marathon target for Sam

PUBLISHED: 11:29 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:29 27 June 2019

Sam Walker, of Great Cornard, who will be running 10 marathons in 10 days for charity Picture: SAM WALKER

Sam Walker, of Great Cornard, who will be running 10 marathons in 10 days for charity Picture: SAM WALKER

Archant

Runner Sam Walker will be clocking up the miles with a gruelling 10 marathons in 10 days for charity.

Sam Walker, of Great Cornard, who will be running 10 marathons in 10 days for charity, runs over Tower Bridge in the London Marathon Picture: SAM WALKERSam Walker, of Great Cornard, who will be running 10 marathons in 10 days for charity, runs over Tower Bridge in the London Marathon Picture: SAM WALKER

Sam, of Great Cornard, near Sudbury, is taking on the challenge to raise £3,000 for the Bright Horizons Foundation for Children.

This is a charity which creates play environments for children in places such as domestic refuges, homeless shelters, hopitals and prisons.

You may also want to watch:

Sam, who is deputy manager of Great Cornard Nursery and Pre-School, said: "They enable children to have fun, learn and heal from trauma through play.

"I've raised money for two of these now, it's a charity that's quite close to what I do in working with children."

Mum-of-two Sam will be running the marathons from Thursday June 27 to Saturday July 6 and was feeling quietly confident.

"I've done 20 marathons to date but this is definitely my biggest challenge so far," she said.

Donations can be made at Sam's JustGiving page.

Most Read

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Bin collection days to change across parts of Suffolk

Rubbish collection days are set to change in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Most Read

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Bin collection days to change across parts of Suffolk

Rubbish collection days are set to change in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Plane forced to land at Stansted after bomb threat

A plane has been forced to land at Stansted Airport after a reported bomb threat. Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

Ipswich Town among clubs in discussions with Bury winger Mayor

Tranmere Rovers' (left-right) Adam Buxton, Bury's Danny Mayor, and Tranmere Rovers' Jay Harris in action during the Sky Bet League Two match at Prenton Park, Tranmere.

Cannabis plants and equipment seized after police raid

Police seized cannabis plants and growing equipment from an address in Haverhill Picture: HAVERHILL POLICE

Girls encouraged to become engineers, following astonishing figures

Figures reveal only 12.37pc of the country’s engineers are female. Picture: Contributed by Rob Howarth

All day mental health event planned in town

Paul Hammond has embarked on a lifelong project to raise money and awareness for mental health organisations. Photo: Paul Hammond.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists