Top 10 marathon target for Sam

Sam Walker, of Great Cornard, who will be running 10 marathons in 10 days for charity Picture: SAM WALKER Archant

Runner Sam Walker will be clocking up the miles with a gruelling 10 marathons in 10 days for charity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sam Walker, of Great Cornard, who will be running 10 marathons in 10 days for charity, runs over Tower Bridge in the London Marathon Picture: SAM WALKER Sam Walker, of Great Cornard, who will be running 10 marathons in 10 days for charity, runs over Tower Bridge in the London Marathon Picture: SAM WALKER

Sam, of Great Cornard, near Sudbury, is taking on the challenge to raise £3,000 for the Bright Horizons Foundation for Children.

This is a charity which creates play environments for children in places such as domestic refuges, homeless shelters, hopitals and prisons.

You may also want to watch:

Sam, who is deputy manager of Great Cornard Nursery and Pre-School, said: "They enable children to have fun, learn and heal from trauma through play.

"I've raised money for two of these now, it's a charity that's quite close to what I do in working with children."

Mum-of-two Sam will be running the marathons from Thursday June 27 to Saturday July 6 and was feeling quietly confident.

"I've done 20 marathons to date but this is definitely my biggest challenge so far," she said.

Donations can be made at Sam's JustGiving page.