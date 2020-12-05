10 people rescued from bus stuck in floodwater
- Credit: Archant
Firefighters and police rescued 10 people stranded on a bus in floodwaters in Suffolk last night.
Emergency services were called to the scene in Brockley at approximately 6.53pm last night after heavy flooding.
MORE: Flood warnings across Suffolk as river levels rise
The B1066 was closed while the road remained flooded and police officers commandeered some nearby kayaks to go and check the bus passengers were okay.
The crew of firefighters from Bury St Edmunds managed to move the group safely off the bus by 8.04pm.
At another incident earlier in the day in Preston St Mary, three people were rescued from stranded vehicle in Grubb Lane.
You may also want to watch:
A local farmer also stepped in to help rescue another person.
Another person was trapped in their vehicle in rising floodwaters Ashen Lane, Stoke by Clare, and also had to be rescued by firefighters.
Most Read
- 1 Covid infection rates rise in two parts of Suffolk - Ipswich sees slight decline
- 2 Top 5 reasons to start knitting this winter
- 3 A140 cleared after 5-car crash
- 4 Online retailer moves to huge warehouse off A14
- 5 Art company wound up by court after role in £600k ‘cynical scam’
- 6 Ipswich Town rumour: Celtic ‘considering approach’ for club legend Lambert
- 7 Pair died in head-on crash when car veered into their path, court hears
- 8 A14 breakdown causing ‘severe’ delays
- 9 Plans for 27 self-build homes rejected
- 10 Police remove diners from Colchester restaurant after Covid breaches