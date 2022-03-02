News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Revealed: The 10 Suffolk streets that won the Postcode Lottery in February

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 11:37 AM March 2, 2022
Postcodes in Hadleigh, Ipswich, Cross Green, between Sudbury and Bury St Edmunds, Bungay and Mildenhall won £1000

Postcodes in Woodthorpe Road, Hadleigh, Woodbridge Road, Ipswich, Cross Green, between Sudbury and Bury St Edmunds, Damson Close, Mildenhall, Flixton Road, Bungay and Junction Road, Mildenhall all won £1000 in February - Credit: Google Maps

People living in 10 Suffolk streets were thanking their lucky stars after winning the People's Postcode Lottery last month.

Ten postcodes in the county have been confirmed as winners of the £1,000 daily prize in February.

This comes after the IP22 1HL postcode in Wattisfield won the £30,000 street prize at the start of January.

Every day, 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and neighbours in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket will then each receive £1,000.

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £30,000 cheque for the winner in Thetford

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £30,000 cheque for the winner in Thetford

The lottery also runs multiple draws a month, with a random address winning £30,000.

Playing the Postcode Lottery costs £10 per month, with a third of ticket money going to good causes. 

Winning postcodes this month include IP4 4NB on Woodbridge Road, Ipswich, and IP29 4ED in Cross Green, near Bury St Edmunds, which won on February 8.

The full list of People's Postcode Lottery winners in Suffolk in February:

February 7: IP7 5HZ, in Woodthorpe Road, Hadleigh

February 8: IP4 4NB, in Woodbridge Road, Ipswich

February 8: IP29 4ED, in Cross Green

February 9: IP28 8FJ, in Damson Close, Mildenhall

February 11: NR35 1RB, in Flixton Road, Bungay

February 15: IP28 7BZ, in Junction Road, Mildenhall

February 25: IP14 3JP, in Stowmarket Road, Wetherden

February 25: IP1 4DP, in Richmond Road, Ipswich

February 27: IP32 7NH, in Midhurst Close, Bury St Edmunds

February 27: CO10 9AD, in Windmill Hill, Long Melford

Find out more at postcodelottery.co.uk

