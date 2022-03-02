Revealed: The 10 Suffolk streets that won the Postcode Lottery in February
- Credit: Google Maps
People living in 10 Suffolk streets were thanking their lucky stars after winning the People's Postcode Lottery last month.
Ten postcodes in the county have been confirmed as winners of the £1,000 daily prize in February.
This comes after the IP22 1HL postcode in Wattisfield won the £30,000 street prize at the start of January.
Every day, 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and neighbours in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket will then each receive £1,000.
The lottery also runs multiple draws a month, with a random address winning £30,000.
Playing the Postcode Lottery costs £10 per month, with a third of ticket money going to good causes.
Winning postcodes this month include IP4 4NB on Woodbridge Road, Ipswich, and IP29 4ED in Cross Green, near Bury St Edmunds, which won on February 8.
The full list of People's Postcode Lottery winners in Suffolk in February:
February 7: IP7 5HZ, in Woodthorpe Road, Hadleigh
February 8: IP4 4NB, in Woodbridge Road, Ipswich
February 8: IP29 4ED, in Cross Green
February 9: IP28 8FJ, in Damson Close, Mildenhall
February 11: NR35 1RB, in Flixton Road, Bungay
February 15: IP28 7BZ, in Junction Road, Mildenhall
February 25: IP14 3JP, in Stowmarket Road, Wetherden
February 25: IP1 4DP, in Richmond Road, Ipswich
February 27: IP32 7NH, in Midhurst Close, Bury St Edmunds
February 27: CO10 9AD, in Windmill Hill, Long Melford
Find out more at postcodelottery.co.uk