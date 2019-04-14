Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Anonymous donation of more than £100,000 left to Suffolk charity

14 April, 2019 - 16:30
A new respite care fund has been launched following an anonymous £100,000 donation to Suffolk Family Carers Picture: SUFFOLK FAMILY CARERS

A new respite care fund has been launched following an anonymous £100,000 donation to Suffolk Family Carers Picture: SUFFOLK FAMILY CARERS

Archant

An anonymous donation of more than £100,000 left to a Suffolk charity will be used to fund breaks for family carers across the county.

Young carers on a trip to London through Suffolk Family Carers Picture: SUFFOLK FAMILY CARERSYoung carers on a trip to London through Suffolk Family Carers Picture: SUFFOLK FAMILY CARERS

Suffolk Family Carers has revealed plans for the respite fund after it was left the money by a undisclosed family carer as part of their will.

The new fund means that many Suffolk carers of all ages with the most intense caring roles will be able to access financial support to seek a vital break for their own physical and mental wellbeing.

MORE: Young carer tells MPs - ‘At school I may seem distracted, but I’m worrying about mum’

Kirsten Alderson, chief executive of Suffolk Family Carers, said: “We know how important breaks are for carers, many of whom have very substantial caring responsibilities and provide round-the-clock care.

“We hear too often from family carers who are exhausted, near to crisis and desperately seeking some support to have a break.

Suffolk Family Carers support young carers with respite activities Picture: SUFFOLK FAMILY CARERSSuffolk Family Carers support young carers with respite activities Picture: SUFFOLK FAMILY CARERS

“It’s because of this that we want to offer something that will support carers to get a break from their caring role.”

Thanks to the recent donation, the charity’s static caravan in Kessingland, which is available for family carers to use for short breaks, will also be getting an update.

MORE: Suffolk young carers share their experiences

Despite the extremely generous donation, the charity says it could spend the money many times over to provide respite to the 88,000 family carers across Suffolk.

The charity is appealing to local businesses and members of the public to help them meet the needs of family carers by making donations to the respite fund.

To make an online donation, visit the Suffolk Family Carers website here.

Family carers wanting to find out more about the respite fund, or to book a break in the caravan, should contact Suffolk Family Carers’ information line on 01473 835477.

Most Read

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

‘Most expensive coffee I’ve ever had’ - friends given £100 parking fines after Costa Coffee trip

Jennie Cassidy received a £100 parking fine after parking at Costa in Martlesham Pictuer: ADAM HOWLETT

Boxford driver to be sentenced for causing teenager’s death

Izzy Cottrell, who died after a crash on the A1071 at Hadleigh Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Most Read

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

‘Most expensive coffee I’ve ever had’ - friends given £100 parking fines after Costa Coffee trip

Jennie Cassidy received a £100 parking fine after parking at Costa in Martlesham Pictuer: ADAM HOWLETT

Boxford driver to be sentenced for causing teenager’s death

Izzy Cottrell, who died after a crash on the A1071 at Hadleigh Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Shopkeeper attacked with knife in Haverhill

The attack happened at Stars and Jars in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Eastivity at All Saints Church in kesgrave

Children at Kesgrave Church participating in the Eastivity play. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Anonymous donation of more than £100,000 left to Suffolk charity

A new respite care fund has been launched following an anonymous £100,000 donation to Suffolk Family Carers Picture: SUFFOLK FAMILY CARERS

Insurance delay leaves sick Suffolk dad in clinic on holiday island

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Man caught with machete on train and robber among those jailed this week

Take a look at those jailed this week. Pictured is Gloire Pongo Picture: BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists