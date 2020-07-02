E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: 100 days of lockdown – a look back at life during the pandemic

PUBLISHED: 10:27 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:27 02 July 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the lockdown back in March 2020. Here we take a look back at life during the pandemic. Picture: PA VIDEO/DOWNING STREET POOL/PA WIRE

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the lockdown back in March 2020. Here we take a look back at life during the pandemic. Picture: PA VIDEO/DOWNING STREET POOL/PA WIRE

PA

It has been more than 100 days since the UK went into lockdown to try and curb the spread of coronavirus, forcing us to stay home to help the NHS and save thousands of lives. Here we take a look back on how life has changed.

In late January, many of us still believed the effects of coronavirus would not impact our day-to-day lives, but now more than five months on and everything is far from normal.

On March 23, the prime minister delivered a televised address in which he told the public: “You must stay at home.”

Businesses were forced to shut, vulnerable people have been shielding and bustling tourist destinations have been left deserted.

We haven’t been able to hug our friends and family, our children have stayed home from school and we have taken on new roles as hairdressers, teachers and even delivery drivers.

Now as cases decline across the UK restrictions are beginning to ease – with pubs and restaurants preparing for the ‘Super Saturday’ of reopening as we kick-start our economy and try to rebuild from the devastating impact of these unprecedented times.

In this video we have compiled clips of how the country has coped, including tales of inspiration and hope and how every Thursday we clapped for the NHS and our frontline workers.

MORE: Did you join in Suffolk’s final Clap for Carers?

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Truck driver in court over 146kg heroin and cocaine find at port

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Sheeran calls on Government to help live music industry through pandemic

Ed Sheeran performing on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury in 2017 Picture: PA

Big changes planned for Foxhall Recycling Centre unveiled

Foxhall Recycling Centre will now accept vans, trailers and trade waste alongside 10 other tips across Suffolk. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Former Ipswich winger a leading contender for Southend job

Barnet manager Darren Currie during the FA Cup fourth round match at The Hive London. Picture: PA

WATCH: 100 days of lockdown – a look back at life during the pandemic

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the lockdown back in March 2020. Here we take a look back at life during the pandemic. Picture: PA VIDEO/DOWNING STREET POOL/PA WIRE