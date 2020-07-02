Video

WATCH: 100 days of lockdown – a look back at life during the pandemic

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the lockdown back in March 2020. Here we take a look back at life during the pandemic. Picture: PA VIDEO/DOWNING STREET POOL/PA WIRE PA

It has been more than 100 days since the UK went into lockdown to try and curb the spread of coronavirus, forcing us to stay home to help the NHS and save thousands of lives. Here we take a look back on how life has changed.

In late January, many of us still believed the effects of coronavirus would not impact our day-to-day lives, but now more than five months on and everything is far from normal.

On March 23, the prime minister delivered a televised address in which he told the public: “You must stay at home.”

Businesses were forced to shut, vulnerable people have been shielding and bustling tourist destinations have been left deserted.

We haven’t been able to hug our friends and family, our children have stayed home from school and we have taken on new roles as hairdressers, teachers and even delivery drivers.

Now as cases decline across the UK restrictions are beginning to ease – with pubs and restaurants preparing for the ‘Super Saturday’ of reopening as we kick-start our economy and try to rebuild from the devastating impact of these unprecedented times.

In this video we have compiled clips of how the country has coped, including tales of inspiration and hope and how every Thursday we clapped for the NHS and our frontline workers.

