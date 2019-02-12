Suffolk Show 2019: 100-day countdown begins for county’s biggest day out

Crowds enjoying the Suffolk Show

There are just 100 days to go until the county’s biggest annual two-day spectacular – with Suffolk superheroes set to make an appearance.

The official countdown has begun to the Suffolk Show, which takes place at Trinity Park, Ipswich, on Wednesday, May 29, and Thursday, May 30, with organisers promising a bumper programme of events.

They include a host of attractions, unique shopping opportunities and free activities for families to enjoy.

The show, organised by farm charity the Suffolk Agricultural Association, is billed as a “celebration of all that makes our county great”, and is always a highlight of the year.

This year’s event promises new attractions, including a new ‘Real Life Superheroes’ area recognising the work of the county’s paramedics, air ambulance, fire service and lifeboat crews.

There will also be a public viewing platform where visitors can take the perfect photo while enjoying views of the whole showground.

The Flower and Garden Show will be bigger and better this year with “a significant new exhibit”, and in the Grand Ring, crowds will be wowed by a daredevil youth stunt show from the Imps Motorcycle Display Team and the Red Devils parachute display team. Visitors can have a go at free activities and games in the popular Sports Plus area, Military Zone and innovative BT Technology Tent.

The county’s top artisan producers will be serving up local delights in the Adnams Food Hall and Beach Eats areas, and Greene King Eat Street, and retailers will be offering the chance to browse and buy the latest fashions and luxury homewares from designers on Fifth Avenue and Lifestyle Pavilion.

Show director Bee Kemball said she was “thrilled” at the line-up and said excitement was already building as organisers prepare to welcome visitors.

“The Suffolk Show is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate our county, and for local people to recognise the importance of the food, farming and the environment in Suffolk,” he said.

Tickets are now on sale. Advanced tickets cost £23 (saving £5 per ticket) while children aged under 15 once again receive free entry. To book, visit www.suffolkshow.co.uk or call the ticket office on 01473 707117.