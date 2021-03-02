News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

100 new homes in Capel St Mary to go on sale in the summer

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:42 PM March 2, 2021   
Capel St Mary, Suffolk could be home to 100 new families as new homes go on sale in the summer.

New buyers will be able to purchase homes in Capel St Mary from the summer. - Credit: Archant

Homes suitable for first-time buyers in Capel St Mary will be released for sale from as early as the summer.   

Samford Gardens, on Little Tufts, will provide two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom village homes for local people. 

Lucy Woodhall, sales director for Persimmon Homes Suffolk, said: “We are excited to be offering the first properties at Samford Gardens, which we expect to be very popular with families and young professionals. 

“The village of Capel is ideally placed for anyone commuting into Ipswich or Colchester, but at the same time it retains that relaxed, rural feel for those who like to get away from all the hustle and bustle. 

“We feel it is important to appeal to a range of buyers, helping to support and sustain vibrant local communities. 

You may also want to watch:

“Capel itself is well equipped with a host of local facilities for day-to-day living with a range of shops, restaurants and the local village pub. And, of course, it is close to fabulous Suffolk countryside.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich Town closing in on appointment of Paul Cook
  2. 2 Injured man rescued after 'fall from height' on building site
  3. 3 'There is no offer on the table... this is completely separate' - O'Neill on Town takeover reports and manager search
  1. 4 Air ambulance called after car collides with pedestrian
  2. 5 Ipswich Town appoint Paul Cook as manager
  3. 6 Blues getting closer to Paul Cook appointment with two former Town players in frame for his coaching staff
  4. 7 Noise disruption expected by helicopters on military training exercise
  5. 8 'Life saving' roundabout completed at accident blackspot
  6. 9 'There's a lot of interest' - O'Neill on manager search and Cook links
  7. 10 Volunteers hailed after surgery rolls out nearly 1,000 Covid jabs in a day
Planning and Development
Ipswich News
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Paul Lambert has left Ipswich Town by mutual consent

Football

Ipswich Town sack manager Paul Lambert

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Greyfriars in Dunwich is on the market with Strutt & Parker.

The four most viewed houses on the market in Suffolk this month

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
significant differences of opinion

'It became clear there were significant differences of opinion' - Evans...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Lambert reminding then referee to keep an eye on his watch in the final moments of

'If it happens then there's a 99% chance I go' - Lambert on takeover...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus