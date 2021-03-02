Published: 1:42 PM March 2, 2021

New buyers will be able to purchase homes in Capel St Mary from the summer. - Credit: Archant

Homes suitable for first-time buyers in Capel St Mary will be released for sale from as early as the summer.

Samford Gardens, on Little Tufts, will provide two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom village homes for local people.

Lucy Woodhall, sales director for Persimmon Homes Suffolk, said: “We are excited to be offering the first properties at Samford Gardens, which we expect to be very popular with families and young professionals.

“The village of Capel is ideally placed for anyone commuting into Ipswich or Colchester, but at the same time it retains that relaxed, rural feel for those who like to get away from all the hustle and bustle.

“We feel it is important to appeal to a range of buyers, helping to support and sustain vibrant local communities.

“Capel itself is well equipped with a host of local facilities for day-to-day living with a range of shops, restaurants and the local village pub. And, of course, it is close to fabulous Suffolk countryside.”