100 new homes and children’s play area could be built in village

Plans have been submitted for an additional 100 homes in Mistley next to the existing Hopkins Homes development.

A new 100-home estate with a children’s play area and walking route could be built in Mistley - if plans by housebuilder Hopkins Homes are approved.

Simon Bryan, development director for Hopkins Homes, which has submitted a reserved matters planning application for 100 new homes in Mistley.

The developer has submitted a reserved matters application to build a variety of “high-quality” bungalows, apartmentd and houses on land south of Harwich Road.

If approved, 30 of the homes would be designated as affordable, for those most in need.

Hopkins Homes said it submitted the application, which complements another development nearby, after engagement with the community.

Simon Bryan, development director for Hopkins Homes, said: “We are pleased to submit the reserved matters application for this development in Mistley.

“Hopkins Homes is acutely aware of the importance of supporting local authorities to provide more homes to tackle the chronic shortage of new houses both locally and nationally.

“We are committed to delivering a high-quality residential development on this site in order to make a valuable contribution towards boosting the supply of housing in the district and the achievement of sustainable development through the provision of significant economic, social or environmental gains for the area.”

According to the developer, the first phase of homes which neighbour the site have been received well and complement the character of the surrounding area.

The new plans look to include a children’s play area and open spaces, a circular walking route and a green buffer to the west, south and east of the development to preserve the landscape character of the area.

Vehicles will enter the site by the Harwich Road entrance on the existing housing development.

The proposal has been designed in accordance with the Essex Design Guide, to maintain and enhance the local nature.

People will now have the chance to comment on the application on Tendring District Council’s website before it is considered by the authority’s planning committee.

A further 1,200 homes in Mistley, Manningtree and Lawford have already been granted planning permission.