Fresh plans to build 100 more homes in village

PUBLISHED: 06:00 05 December 2020

Up to 100 homes could be built on the land in Acton Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Revised proposals for up to 100 homes to be built in Acton have been submitted - several months after a similar-sized scheme received the green light.

Innominate Trust and Leith Planning Investments Ltd has resubmitted plans for the development on land south-east of Barrow Hill, which would include up to 35 affordable homes, to Babergh District Council.

The developer had originally received the go-ahead for the scheme in December 2017, but has now reapplied to renew this permission.

Babergh’s planning policy states that work on developments must begin within two years of approval or it will expire.

As well as the homes, a play area, scout hut with canoe storage and nature reserve would also be built if the plans are approved for a second time.

Innominate Trust and Leith Planning Investments said the planned development would meet the “housing needs of the local community” and address “other local requirements” in Acton.

It said the development would be designed to “promote social inclusion and interaction” and benefit the village’s community.

The developer also said the site benefitted from good cycle and footpath links and would not have a negative impact on highways.

Planning documents submitted with the proposals said: “This proposal involves the development of a greenfield site immediately adjacent to the hinterland village of Acton. “It has been demonstrated through the approval of the previous outline consent that the proposal represents sustainable development that is deliverable, available, achievable and realistic.

“The principle of residential development of up to 100 dwellings has been accepted at the application site. This application is simply seeking to renew the earlier outline consent.”

The submission of the application comes shortly after a separate developer received the green light to build up to 100 homes in land on the other side of the village.

In June, Babergh planners granted Bloor Homes permission to build a housing development - of which 35 properties would be classed as affordable - off Tamage Road.

The developer had revised its initial plans after the council’s planning committee raised concerns over the grouping of affordable homes, lack of bungalows and parking arrangements.

