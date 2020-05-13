Huge 100 tonne muck fire burns through the night

Suffolk firefighters spent the night supervising a blaze of 100 tonnes of muck and some tyres, which crews believe was started deliberately.

The service was called for assistance at 9.15pm last night (Tuesday May 12) to Pound Green Road in Badingham.

Two engines attended the incident and found a 100 tonne pile of muck and some tyres which was well alight.

With the assistance of a nearby farmer who used a telehandler, they used hose reels to extinguish the blaze and then decided to leave the fire to burn out overnight.

One crew remained at the site to supervise the dying fire and left at 9am this morning. The fire crews concluded that it was started deliberately.

Suffolk police were also called to attend the incident at 11.15pm, but were not required in the end.