Fire crews called to 100 tonnes of manure ablaze

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:54 PM November 15, 2021
Suffolk Fire and Rescue fire engine. File photo

Two fire crews have been called to a manure heap fire in Belchamp St Paul - Credit: Archant

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze on a farm in Belchamp St Paul where 100 tonnes of manure had caught alight. 

Crews were called to the blaze at a farm in Bakers Road just after 10.30am on Monday, November 15. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "The heaps do self combust because of the heat they generate.

"It is 100 tonnes of manure approximately and an appliance from Clare is in attendance but a water carrier is also being sent from Halstead. "

A 'stop' call was made at 1.05pm this afternoon. 

