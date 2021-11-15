Fire crews called to 100 tonnes of manure ablaze

Two fire crews have been called to a manure heap fire in Belchamp St Paul - Credit: Archant

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze on a farm in Belchamp St Paul where 100 tonnes of manure had caught alight.

Crews were called to the blaze at a farm in Bakers Road just after 10.30am on Monday, November 15.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "The heaps do self combust because of the heat they generate.

"It is 100 tonnes of manure approximately and an appliance from Clare is in attendance but a water carrier is also being sent from Halstead. "

A 'stop' call was made at 1.05pm this afternoon.