Published: 5:28 PM January 22, 2021

Over 1000 people in Suffolk have now died with the coronavirus, new figures have confirmed.

Data from the Government shows that since the pandemic started 1017 people have died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, as of January 21.

The numbers do not include people who died more than 28 days after their first positive test whether or not COVID-19 was the cause of death.

The milestone comes as the number of deaths across Suffolk’s hospitals rises while infection rates have fallen.

The East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which runs Colchester and Ipswich hospitals, has recorded 818 deaths since the pandemic started.

Provisional data for between January 14 and January 20 showed 104 deaths across the hospitals.

Neill Moloney, managing director of ESNEFT said: “It has been an extremely sad start to the year at ESNEFT as we have seen more people dying from Coronavirus (COVID-19) in our hospitals.

“This is, very sadly, in line with the rise in deaths nationally.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to families and friends who have lost someone they loved. Our thoughts are with them and with our staff who are caring for patients, in life and death, and very much feel the sense of loss and sadness too.”

West Suffolk Hospitals has recorded 207 deaths since the pandemic began and also seen a high amount of deaths in recent weeks.

Between January 14 and January 20 the trust recorded 23 deaths.

A spokesman for West Suffolk Hospital said: "These sad deaths reiterate why it is so important that everyone continues to follow all the guidance in place to control the virus and save lives – that means staying at home as much as possible and following the ‘hands, face, space’ guidance if you have to go out.”

"Clearly the hospitals themselves have got large numbers of admissions," said Stuart Keeble, Suffolk's director of public health.

"This is then flowing through unfortunately into the number of deaths.

"This isn't going to drop off straight away - actually we are probably going to see those numbers increase over the next few weeks because the virus is still working its way through communities at the moment, and it may take a while before they become unwell, hospitalised, and sadly some of those will lose their lives."