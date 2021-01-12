Over 10,000 new Covid cases in one week for region
Another 10,243 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Suffolk and north Essex, as the number of patients being treated for the virus in England hospitals reaches a record high.
In Eastern England there are currently 4,260 patients with coronavirus in hospital — up 21% on last week.
In the week leading to January 8 there were 3,988 new cases recorded in Suffolk, while in north Essex there were 6,255.
The weekly rolling infection rate, or how many cases of Covid per 100,000 people, has continued to rise across Suffolk, with Ipswich being the only area in the county to exceed the average infection rate in England.
The average for England is 681.4 while the rate in Ipswich is currently 728.2.
Babergh has a rate of 598.7, East Suffolk 462.2, Mid Suffolk 420.6 and West Suffolk 474.7.
All areas of north Essex are now recording a higher infection rate than the England average — the highest is Tendring at 1249.3 and the lowest Uttlesford at 730.7.
Cases in Tendring have risen the quickest too, as the weekly rolling infection rate in the seven days leading to January 1 was just 837.2.
Braintree has a rate of 1040.6, Colchester 899.8 and Maldon 882.6.
The Government said a further 1,243 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Tuesday, which brings the UK total to 81,960.